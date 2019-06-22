Keuchel struggles in debut

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel looks at his catcher during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Friday, June 21, 2019.

WASHINGTON -- Dallas Keuchel enjoyed being back on the mound after than a longer-than-expected wait between major league starts. He would have been happier if a three-run lead hadn't slipped away.

Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) labored through five innings in his Atlanta debut, coughing up that 3-0 lead as the Braves lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The Braves scored two in the second and another in the third against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg, but the Nationals rallied against Keuchel.

"It was really nice to get back at it," Keuchel said. "The most frustrating part is getting three runs early off Strasburg. ... Being granted three runs early off a really, really good pitcher is something I've got to take advantage of, and I usually do."

Keuchel, who couldn't find a deal he wanted during a tough offseason for veteran free agents, signed a one-year, $13 million contract on July 7 with the National League East-leading Braves, who hope he can help lead them to the postseason. The left-hander then made two minor league starts before he was recalled Friday from Class AA Mississippi.

It was the first major league outing for Keuchel since he started Game 3 of last year's American League Championship Series for the Houston Astros.

Keuchel (0-1) never retired Washington in order and gave up 4 runs -- 3 earned -- on 8 hits. He also hit two batters, but Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said he was pleased with his new starter's outing.

"He threw the ball extremely well," Snitker said. "He kept them off-balance tonight. He had a good feel for what he was doing."

The Braves had won 11 of 13 entering the game to build a cushion atop the division. The third-place Nationals have won 5 consecutive and 9 of 12 to move within a game of .500 for the first time since April 24.

Atlanta led 3-0 in the fourth thanks to a two-run home run by Austin Riley and an RBI double by Freddie Freeman, who has now driven in a run in nine consecutive games, matching an Atlanta record.

In the bottom half, Victor Robles lined an RBI triple and scored on Michael A. Taylor's squeeze bunt. Yan Gomes homered to tie it at 3-3.

Washington pushed ahead in the fifth, when Juan Soto led off with a triple and Anthony Rendon singled him home.

Strasburg (8-4) allowed three runs in six innings. With closer Sean Doolittle having worked two consecutive nights, Wander Suero allowed the first two runners to reach in the ninth before retiring the side for his first career save. Robles made a sliding catch in right field for the last out.

"It was little -- I wouldn't say hesitation -- but there was a little doubt in my mind as I was coming to make the play," Robles said through a translator. "I made the play and I was able to make the catch and win the game for the team."

Washington's much-maligned bullpen got three scoreless innings from four pitchers.

"We had a couple of guys in the bullpen who are down," Manager Dave Martinez said. "The rest of the guys stepped up. We need them all and they proved it tonight."

Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson doubled and singled Friday night. Earlier in the day, his one-game suspension was rescinded by Major League Baseball. He had appealed the penalty after a dust-up with Pittsburgh pitcher Joe Musgrove earlier this month. Donaldson was still fined for the incident.

METS 5, CUBS 4 Jeff McNeil homered and drove in three runs while making his first career start in right field, helping New York beat host Chicago. Michael Conforto also connected as the slumping Mets won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games.

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 1 Sandy Alcantara pitched 7 2/3 sharp innings, Bryan Holaday hit a solo home run and visiting Miami beat Philadelphia. Alcantara (4-6) gave up 1 run, 8 hits and struck out 6.

PIRATES 2, PADRES 1 Joe Musgrove pitched five-hit, one-run ball through seven innings, and host Pittsburgh capitalized on two errors by San Diego's Manny Machado in a victory over the Padres.

REDS 11, BREWERS 7 Jose Iglesias had four hits and drove in two runs and Cincinnati withstood another home run from major league leader Christian Yelich, beating host Milwaukee to extend its winning streak to a season-high six games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 4, ASTROS 1 Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres each homered for the third game in a row, providing a pair of two-run shots that sent host New York past skidding Houston. Aaron Judge was hitless in his return to the lineup, batting leadoff.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 6 Jason Kipnis hit a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, right fielder Tyler Naquin made a game-saving play in the ninth, and Cleveland held on for a victory over visiting Detroit.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 5 (10) Christian Vazquez hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning to cap the Red Sox's comeback from four runs down as host Boston beat Toronto. Boston trailed 5-1 before scoring three runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and a two-run single by J.D. Martinez.

WHITE SOX 5, RANGERS 4 (10) Eloy Jimenez scored on a sacrifice squeeze bunt by Yolmer Sanchez in the 10th inning and visiting Chicago beat Texas in a game that included two impressive home runs.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 7 Royals right-hander Jakob Junis managed to hold the Twins to two earned runs over the first six innings, and host Kansas City rallied for two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to beat Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, ANGELS 1 Albert Pujols drew huge cheers in his long-awaited return to his former home, but Marcell Ozuna spoiled the homecoming with a home run that helped host St. Louis beat Los Angeles. Pujols spent the first 11 years of his All-Star career with the Cardinals, helped them win the 2011 World Series and then signed with Angels as a free agent. Due to inconsistent interleague scheduling, this was the first time the Angels have visited St. Louis since Pujols left.

