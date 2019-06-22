Lawyer to run for Pulaski County judgeship

Casey Tucker, a Little Rock attorney who has been in practice for 22 years, announced she will seek the Pulaski County circuit judgeship being vacated by Chris Piazza, who's retiring.

Tucker is the third lawyer to announce plans to run for the position in the March 3 judicial elections. Hugh Finkelstein and Scott Richardson have also said they intend to run when the filing period begins Sept. 5.

Candidates cannot begin accepting contributions until filing starts. The General Assembly earlier this year moved the race and the traditional May primaries to March in presidential election years.

As judge her priority will be putting the interests of children "first and foremost," regardless of whether it is juvenile justice, child custody, divorce or grandparent visitation rights, the married mother of two said. Her campaign website is www.casey-tucker.com.

Tucker said she will also look for ways to streamline the judicial process to avoid wasting valuable resources.

Tucker, 47, said she has represented hundreds of clients in civil and criminal cases, matching the caseload of Piazza's court.

She has also been in partnership with attorney Tom Barron, who said he plans to run for the Pulaski County circuit judge seat opened by the pending retirement of Vann Smith, who was first elected in 1988.

Three other lawyers, Andrew Ballard, Shawn Johnson and Jim Wyatt are also planning to run to replace Smith.

Circuit judges earn $168,096 per year and are elected for six-year terms. The filing fee to get on the ballot is $6,528 -- 4% of the position's annual salary. Alternatively, candidates can petition to be added to the ballot by collecting signatures of 3% of qualified voters within the circuit or 2,000 voters, whichever is greater.

The other departing judges and the announced candidates for their seats are:

• Wiley Branton, elected 1993; Tjuana Byrd and Suzanne Ritter Lumpkin.

• Mary McGowan, elected 1990; LaTonya Austin and Andy Gill.

• Joyce Warren, elected 1988; Lott Rolfe IV and Jonathan Warren.

Metro on 06/22/2019