Police Beat

LR man arrested, charged with rape

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday on a charge of rape and two charges of sexual assault after 11-year-old girls identified him as their assailant, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Celestino Servin Mejia on Victoria Drive on Friday morning, the report said. The report lists no further information about the assaults.

Mejia was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Friday evening.

LR man charged in rape of boy, 7

A 25-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday in the rape of a 7-year-old boy multiple times in 2018, according to court documents.

Randy Darnez Gipson was in the Pulaski County jail Friday without bail facing two charges of felony rape, according to the jail's roster.

Gipson was arrested in El Dorado and transported back to Little Rock on an active warrant, an arrest report said.

On May 8, 2018, police responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital after a social worker informed them that medical staff was treating a 7-year-old boy for injuries consistent with rape, according to court documents.

The child's mother later told police that Gipson had babysat her sons on multiple occasions, and the child identified Gipson from a photo lineup as the man who raped him, according to an affidavit for Gipson's arrest.

Man admits rape of teen, police say

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after, an arrest report said, he admitted to raping a 14-year-old.

North Little Rock police arrested Garrick Deshon Frye, 29, on a charge of felony rape after he told investigators he'd had sex with a 14-year-old, the report said. A police report said the assault happened on May 17 and was reported on June 2.

No other information about the incident was included in either report.

Frye was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 06/22/2019