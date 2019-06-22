Migrant-family roundup in U.S. reportedly near

A Mexican marine lines up migrants from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan at an immigration center Friday near Tapachula, in southern Mexico. Mexican officials said Friday that the deployment of 6,000 troops to help control the flow of migrants headed to the United States has been completed.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders, an operation that is likely to begin with pre-dawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of the plans.

The "family op," as it is referred to at the immigration agency and the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to target up to 2,000 families facing deportation orders in as many as 10 U.S. cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the law enforcement operation.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has been urging Immigration and Customs Enforcement to conduct a narrower, more targeted operation that would seek to detain a group of about 150 families that were provided with attorneys but dropped out of the legal process and absconded.

McAleenan has warned that an indiscriminate operation to arrest migrants in their homes and at work sites risks separating children from their parents in cases where the children are at day care, summer camp or friends' houses and not present for the raids. He also has maintained that the agency should not devote major resources to carrying out a mass interior sweep while telling lawmakers it needs emergency funding to address the crisis at the U.S. border.

Trump tweeted Monday that the immigration raids were coming "next week" as a first step toward his pledge for "millions" of deportations. The White House has been in direct communication with acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Mark Morgan and other agency officials, circumventing McAleenan, three officials said.

Department of Homeland Security and White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The immigration agency has been preparing agents and equipment for the operation, which is expected to unfold across several days starting Sunday morning, the officials said. Discussions about the scope of the operation continued Friday, two officials said.

The agency is planning to use hotel rooms as temporary staging areas to detain parents and children until all the members of a family are together and ready for deportation. Officials also acknowledge that they might arrest individuals they cannot immediately deport -- known as "collateral arrests" -- and likely will release those people with ankle monitoring devices.

Morgan, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Matt Albence and others are eager to begin the operation despite the risk of a public backlash against an agency after calls to "abolish ICE" intensified in the wake of the administration's failed zero-tolerance crackdown last year that separated more than 2,700 children from their parents.

Immigration agents have limited intelligence on the locations of the families with court-ordered deportations beyond their last known addresses. But White House and immigration officials believe agents will be able to make many "collateral arrests" by vacuuming up foreigners living in the country illegally at or near the target locations.

Large-scale immigration enforcement operations are typically kept secret to avoid tipping off targets, but Trump's tweet Monday blew the cover off the roundup in advance.

Law enforcement officials worry that by publicly discussing the plan, Trump has undermined the chances of capturing those on the target list, as it likely pushed migrants with deportation orders underground.

But others say the president's advance warning was welcome because of the public distrust generated by last year's zero-tolerance policy.

"'Zero-tolerance' was not telegraphed and didn't come out very well, so now the idea is to make sure everyone knows what's coming," said one senior administration official. "The thinking is 'Let's do this a different way, by explaining that these are people with final removal orders who have refused to go.'"

Morgan and others at the immigration agency insist the operation is crucial to uphold the integrity of the U.S. immigration system. There are nearly 1 million migrants living in the United States who have been issued deportation orders, they say, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is averaging about 7,000 deportations from the U.S. interior each month.

CASES FAST-TRACKED

The expedited family court docket, or "rocket docket," was developed by Trump administration officials late last year in an effort to deport more migrant families with the belief that a highly visible roundup operation could have a deterrent effect on others in Central America considering the journey.

The Department of Justice fast-tracked the cases of thousands of families in major cities, obtaining "in absentia" deportation orders for thousands of families that did not show up for their court hearings.

The plan to carry out those deportations has been stalled, however, over concern that it will anger Democrats and sink whatever chances remain for achieving a bipartisan deal to close the gap in the dysfunctional U.S. asylum system.

Trump ousted former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting Director Ronald Vitiello and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in April when they challenged the "family op" plan, urging more deliberation.

Nielsen was replaced by McAleenan, who has made significant inroads with leading Democrats, including Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., toward the request for $4.6 billion in supplemental aid to address the humanitarian crisis at the border. Most of that funding would pay to care for children who arrive at the U.S. border without a parent.

Democratic senators indicated a willingness to work with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on proposals to fix the asylum process. On Wednesday, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 30-1 to approve the supplemental funding.

Meanwhile, House Democrats on Friday unveiled their own $4.5 billion supplemental aid measure.

It is scheduled for a floor vote next week.

At the White House, the government's point man in handling the crisis stressed the need to act and said time is running out.

"We're going to run out of money in July because the numbers are just so high," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday at the White House.

"This is not about gamesmanship," he said. "This is not about politics. This is not about immigration policy. This is a humanitarian relief package. And it has got to pass. It's got to pass immediately. We are out of money and we are out of capacity."

The House measure provides $2.9 billion for refugee and migrant care and assistance by Health and Human Services, another $1.3 billion for care provided by Homeland Security agencies, and $60 million to reimburse local governments and nonprofits who help shelter migrants.

The White House has been warned that a large-scale "family op" along the lines the president wants could scuttle supplemental aid deals.

McAleenan has argued that the crisis at the border -- where 144,000 were taken into custody last month -- remains the most urgent problem for the Homeland Security Department. After Trump's threats to slap tariffs on Mexico, he led negotiations with Mexican officials that resulted in commitments to dramatically toughen enforcement and begin work on a regional asylum overhaul that would allow the United States to send asylum seekers back to Central America.

On Friday, Mexico said it has completed its deployment of 6,000 National Guard agents to help control the flow of migrants headed toward the U.S. and filled 650 immigration agency posts to regulate border crossings.

A Mexican official who was not authorized to speak about the deployment and requested anonymity said the National Guard agents have not been visible in large contingents because they are spread along the southern border that stretches more than 600 miles and as well as up Mexico's southern isthmus. They were also deployed to remote areas to target human smugglers, the official said.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Miroff and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; and by Andrew Taylor and Maria Verza of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/22/2019