N.Y. officials OK pot decriminalization

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Lawmakers in New York state have voted to eliminate criminal penalties for public possession and use of marijuana after efforts to legalize pot stalled.

The measure would reduce low-level criminal charges for unlawful possession of marijuana to a violation, which comes with a fine similar to a parking ticket. The penalty would be $50 for possessing less than one ounce of pot or $200 for one to two ounces.

In an effort to address decades of racial disparities in drug arrests, the bill would also allow for the expungement of past convictions for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The state Senate passed the bill Thursday evening a few hours before the chamber adjourned for the year. Passage followed Friday morning in the state Assembly before it too adjourned.

The bill emerged as a fallback option when legislation that would have legalized, regulated and taxed marijuana sales fizzled Wednesday after lawmakers couldn't reach consensus on key details, such as how tax revenue would be used and how local communities would decide whether they want to host dispensaries.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, proposed his own plan for legalization earlier this year. He said he'll sign the decriminalization bill, noting that he called for a similar step five years ago.

"It's not legalization," he said on public radio earlier this week. "But it is decriminalization and it's a major, major accomplishment."

Syrian refugee held on bomb charges

PITTSBURGH -- A Syrian refugee was ordered to remain behind bars until his trial on charges he plotted to bomb a Pittsburgh church to inspire followers of the Islamic State of Iraq.

Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, who came to the U.S. as a refugee in 2016, was arrested Wednesday while meeting with one of two FBI undercover operatives posing as Islamic State sympathizers.

The Pittsburgh resident is charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and distributing information relating to an explosive device or weapon of mass destruction. Federal authorities allege he planned to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center, a small Christian church, which is about 10 miles from the Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people and injured seven in October.

Alowemer has not yet entered a plea.

The government said the FBI began its covert operation in March 2018 when it decided to assess if he posed a threat.

He "immediately and frequently responded with great enthusiasm," FBI agent Gary Morgan testified Friday at a hearing before a federal magistrate, who ordered Alowemer detained.

When taken into custody, Alowemer told FBI agents that "he knew what he was doing was terrorist acts and knew he could be arrested," Morgan said.

14th parent pleads to bribing college

BOSTON -- A former insurance executive from California is the 14th parent to plead guilty to participating in the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

Authorities said Toby MacFarlane paid $450,000 to get his children admitted to the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. MacFarlane pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in Boston federal court Friday.

MacFarlane, of Del Mar, Calif., is a former senior executive at a title insurance company. Prosecutors have said they'll recommend 15 months in prison.

Other parents who have pleaded guilty in the case include Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman.

Among the parents fighting the charges are Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Church leader's $50M bail continued

LOS ANGELES -- A judge Friday continued the $50 million bail set for the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo but said prosecutors must offer more evidence of their child sex and human trafficking allegations at the next court hearing.

Naason Joaquin Garcia, the church's self-proclaimed apostle, poses a threat to "hundreds of girls" if he gets released, Deputy Attorney General Amanda Plisner said in Los Angeles Superior Court, arguing he should be held without bail.

Joaquin Garcia, 50, and his co-defendants were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of child rape, statutory rape, molestation, human trafficking, child pornography and extortion. The charges in the 26-count felony complaint detail allegations involving three girls and one woman between 2015 and 2018 in Los Angeles County.

Joaquin Garcia and his two co-defendants, Susana Medina Oaxaca and Alondra Ocampo, have all pleaded innocent.

Judge Teresa Sullivan continued Joaquin Garcia's $50 million bail, believed to be the highest ever set in Los Angeles County.

Ken Rosenfeld, one of Joaquin Garcia's lawyers, called the high bail excessive and unconstitutional.

Rosenfeld said the church has a membership of 5 million and that church locations in Mexico and Texas have received death and bomb threats.

A Section on 06/22/2019