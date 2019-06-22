• A judge on Friday, citing "unprecedented irregularities," appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the decision by Cook County prosecutors to dismiss all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of lying to police by claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago in January. Cook County Judge Michael Toomin suggested that the county's state's attorney, Kim Foxx, mishandled the Smollett case by appointing a top aide to oversee it after she recused herself. Her office charged Smollett with 16 counts of disorderly conduct after police concluded that Smollett had staged the early-morning Jan. 29 attack on himself and had paid two acquaintances to help him pull it off. But it dropped all of the charges weeks later, prompting an outcry from police and leading to calls for a special prosecutor. In recusing, Foxx said she had been in contact with a relative of the actor and had been approached by former first lady Michelle Obama's one-time chief of staff on behalf of Smollett's family, and she explained at the time that she was recusing herself to avoid "even the perception of a conflict" of interest. In his ruling, Toomin said he had no problem with Foxx's February recusal, but that it should have included a request for a special prosecutor to take over the case. He said she had no right to hand it off to someone from her office, which he said amounted to naming her own special prosecutor. "There isn't an office of the 'acting state's attorney,'" Toomin said. "It existed only ... in the imagination of Ms. Foxx." In a written statement, Foxx took issue with the ruling, and explained that she "followed the advice of counsel and my then Chief Ethics Officer" to recuse herself.

• Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was charged Friday with new felony charges in a fight last year at a New York strip club. An indictment filed in state court charges Cardi B with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges, including harassment and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors said she's to appear Tuesday at an arraignment in Queens. The performer previously has denied harming anyone. A message seeking comment was left with her lawyer Friday. The 26-year-old Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club, police have said. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee. Cardi B had originally only been charged with misdemeanors. Prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after she rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge.

