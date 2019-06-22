ATHLETICS

Montas suspended 80 games

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The penalty was announced Friday, a day after another fine outing by the 26-year-old right-hander. He is 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 starts.

Montas could return for the final week of the regular season, although he is now ineligible for postseason play this year.

The commissioner's office said Montas tested positive for Ostarine, a PED. He is the sixth player this year suspended under the major league drug program.

In a statement released by the players' union, Montas said he never intended to use a banned substance. He said he unknowingly took a contaminated supplement that he bought over the counter at a nutrition store in the United States.

RANGERS

Cabrera plans to appeal

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera plans to appeal a four-game suspension from Major League Baseball for throwing equipment on the field that hit an umpire.

MLB handed down the suspension Friday, a day after umpire crew chief Bill Miller was hit on the foot by a small shin guard or batting gloves thrown from the dugout by Cabrera after he was ejected in the sixth inning of a 4-2 victory over Cleveland.

The Rangers' lineup for Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox included Cabrera.

Cabrera tossed the shin guard and gloves after his ejection, a couple of pitches to the next batter after Cabrera was upset about a called third strike by home plate umpire Doug Eddings.

Cabrera saw video of the pitch after going to the dugout, where he was when he started chirping and got ejected by Eddings. Cabrera threw the equipment while Miller was talking with Rangers Manager Chris Woodward.

INDIANS

Clevinger goes on 10-day IL

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have placed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained left ankle.

He twisted the ankle while coming off the mound to cover first base in the second inning against Texas on Tuesday. He was making his first start since April 7 when he strained a back muscle.

Clevinger remained in the game but struggled, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings. The move is retroactive to June 18.

The right-hander was scheduled to start Saturday against Detroit. Injuries have limited Clevinger to three starts this season in which he's 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

Aaron Civale will be called up from Class AAA Columbus to start today. Reliever Josh Smith was recalled from Columbus for Friday night's game.

The Indians have been dealing with injuries to their rotation this season. Corey Kluber (broken right arm) and Carlos Carrasco (blood condition) are also out.

RAYS

Mayor won't approve split idea

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The mayor of St. Petersburg said he isn't into the "silly" business he thinks Major League Baseball and the Tampa Bay Rays are conducting.

As a result, he said he will not introduce a proposed deal that would see the Rays split their time with Montreal.

"I have no intention of bringing this idea to our City Council to consider," Mayor Rick Kriseman said at a news conference Thursday. "In fact, I believe this is getting a bit silly."

The Rays received the go-ahead by MLB to explore the possibility of hosting home games in both St. Petersburg and Montreal.

The idea would be for the Rays to play the more temperate spring months in Tampa and finish the rest of the season in Montreal, the former home of the Expos. There is no timetable for the possible plan.

Plenty of roadblocks remain. The Rays' lease at Tropicana Field does not expire until 2027. Until then, the Rays are contractually barred from negotiating to play games in any other city without permission from Tampa officials.

Kriseman said he won't allow this deal to happen before the lease is up.

"I've always felt that this team is a regional asset," Kriseman told a local radio station. "The impact on our city and our region as a whole is very different if they go to some other city other than the Tampa Bay area. We're talking about hundreds of millions more in potential damages."

