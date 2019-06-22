GOLF

Sucher ahead by 2

Zack Sucher shot a 5-under 65 in the rain Friday morning and his 11-under 129 total held up in the afternoon sunshine for a two-stroke lead midway through the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn. The 32-year-old from Alabama said he's finally feeling healthy again after knee surgery sidelined him for 13 months following the 2017 Travelers. Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley each shot 66 to reach 9 under. Ryan Moore (64) and Bronson Burgoon (68) followed at 8 under. Two of the bigger names in the tournament missed the cut at TPC River Highlands. Jordan Spieth, the 2017 winner, followed an opening 73 with a 69 to finish at 2 over. Two-time champion Phil Mickelson finished at 3 over after a 76. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 71 and is 2 under going into the weekend. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Kelly out front by 1

Jerry Kelly shot a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis. Kelly played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31. David Frost was a stroke back. Tournament host Steve Stricker was at 67 with Kirk Triplett, David Toms, Duffy Waldorf, Corey Pavin and Tom Gillis. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) topped the group at 68. Defending champion Scott McCarron shot 71. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz opened with a 76 in his third tour start. The former Atlanta Braves star got into the field on a sponsor exemption. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for 25th. Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 2-over 74.

Scheffler, Alexander lead

Scottie Scheffler and Tyson Alexander each shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to accompany the 66 each shot on Thursday, placing them in a tie for first at 10-under 130 going into the weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour's Wichita Open in Wichita, Kan. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 and is tied for third at 9 under. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) had a 71 and is tied for 11th at 6 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) also shot a 71 and is 3 under. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) are tied at 2 under. They had scores of 71 and 68, respectively, on Friday. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 72 and is 1 under. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

Kaymer leads by 2

Former champion Martin Kaymer thrilled home fans with a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open in Munich. Kaymer, the only German to win the tournament after his triumph in 2008, had a rollercoaster start with two bogeys and two birdies in his first four holes but putted three consecutive birdies from holes 11-13 and ended his found with eight altogether. South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout is Kaymer's closest challenger after carding the lowest round of the week -- a 7-under 65 -- that put him at 9 under altogether, one shot clear of Finland's Kim Koivu and Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg. Defending champion Matt Wallace of England was among a group of seven players tied for fifth place on 7 under after two rounds. Gaganjeet Bhullar hit a hole-in-one on the 17th hole to win a sports car.

TENNIS

Federer reaches semis

Roger Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the Halle Open semifinals for the 15th time in his past 15 appearances. Federer, who is bidding for a tournament record-extending 10th title and a personal record 10th in a single event, saved four of the five break points he faced and converted three of his six opportunities to win in 1 hour, 53 minutes on the grass at Halle, Germany. The Swiss great next faces French player Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the first time. The 43rd-ranked Herbert progressed after defending champion Borna Coric withdrew injured after Herbert won the first set of their quarterfinal 7-5. David Goffin upset the second-seeded Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) and will next face Stuttgart Open champion Matteo Berrettini. The Italian defeated the third-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Barty moving up

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty remains on course for the No. 1 ranking after beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 at the Birmingham Classic in Birmingham, England. Barty hit five aces in the 85-minute quarterfinal against former No. 1 Williams and stretched her winning run to 10 matches. The Australian, currently No. 2, needs to win the tournament to overtake Naomi Osaka at the top of the rankings on Monday. Osaka lost to Yulia Putintseva in the second round Thursday and needs to wait to see if she'll still be top heading into Wimbledon, which starts July 1. Barty next faces Barbora Strycova in the semifinals. Strycova won an all-Czech clash over qualifier Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 6-4. Also, Petra Martic saved five match points as she defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1. The Croatian will face Putintseva or Julia Goerges in the semifinals.

Lopez advances

Former winner Feliciano Lopez hit 16 aces to beat Milos Raonic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Queen's Club quarterfinals. Lopez, who was the tournament's oldest champion when he won at 35 in 2017, next faces up-and-coming star Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. The 18-year-old Canadian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-2. Also, the fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 for a semifinal against Gilles Simon. The French player defeated compatriot Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (3). Defending champion Marin Cilic and former winner Grigor Dimitrov were both knocked out in the second round Thursday. Andy Murray was to play later Friday in a doubles with Lopez as the three-time Grand Slam champion continues his comeback after five months away from the sport due to hip surgery.

Fine will be appealed

American Anna Tatishvili has appealed her fine of about $50,000 for what the Grand Slam Board ruled was a violation of its first-round performance rule at the French Open last month. Tatishvili was docked a first-round loser's full prize money after losing to 29th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-0, 6-1 in Paris. It was Tatishvili's first competition since October 2017 because of an ankle injury. She has been ranked as high as 50th and is currently outside the top 700 because of her long absence from the tour, but used a special ranking to make the field at Roland Garros. The Grand Slam Board introduced the performance rule before the 2018 season. The aim is to deter players who enter tournaments while injured from retiring during first-round matches to collect prize money.

SOCCER

Team agrees to mediation

All 28 members of the U.S. women's soccer team have reached a tentative agreement to pursue mediation with their bosses, the U.S. Soccer Federation, after the Women's World Cup ends in an effort to resolve the gender-discrimination lawsuit they filed in March, a U.S. Soccer official confirmed Friday. The U.S. women filed their 25-page lawsuit on March 8, roughly three months before the World Cup kicked off in Paris. In the complaint, attorneys for the players argued that the USSF provided the women's players inferior wages, working conditions and investment in their game despite doing essentially the same job as the U.S. men's national team. The tentative agreement to pursue mediation after the World Cup was first reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal.

Sports on 06/22/2019