Pacheco puts bow on standout career

The East’s Joe Pacheco of Jonesboro (left) battles for the ball with the West’s Elliott Hankins (right) of Little Rock Christian during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Boys All-Star soccer game Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway. The East won 4-1. More photos from this game are available at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

CONWAY -- Joe Pacheco started his high school career with a goal, so it was only fitting that he ended it the same way.

The 5-11 striker scored from 15 yards out to get the East off and running in its 4-1 victory over the West in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Boys All-Star soccer game Friday at Estes Stadium.

"It feels really good to end this on a good note with a win," Pacheco said. "I wasn't able to win a state title, so this is a pretty good consolation. It just feels good to win.

"Everybody played a part and made an impact."

The former Jonesboro standout was a four-time all-state selection and finished with 161 goals, including a mind-boggling 56 during his sophomore season. But Pacheco didn't have to have a big game statistically Friday because the East got stellar performances from others.

Ryan Lee of North Little Rock, who was named the Most Valuable Player, and Daniel Terreaux of Batesville each had goals for the East. Thomas Bullington also was chosen as the team's Most Outstanding Player.

"We just wanted to come out, get along with each other and play as a team," Lee said. "None of us have really played with each other, aside from a few of us playing club. We wanted to build some chemistry and work like we've been playing together for two years."

The teams attacked each other from the outset, with both firing away every chance they got. Neither was able to get on the board until Pacheco took a pass from Andrew Menke of Sylvan Hills and scored with 11:24 to go in the first half to give the East a 1-0 lead.

Lee pushed the East's margin to two with his goal in the 37th minute. Jesus Mendoza of Valley View gained control of a ball that ricocheted off the top of the goal, then fed Lee just yards away for an easy score with 3:20 left before halftime.

The West, who survived to win 1-0 in last year's game, didn't do itself any favors in the second half. Josh Bryant of Prairie Grove thought he'd sliced his team's deficit in half with an empty-netter with 32:28 remaining in the game, but his score was actually in his own goal and gave the East a commanding 3-0 lead.

Denilson Pinto of Springdale Har-Ber, the West's Most Outstanding Player, pulled his team closer on a 23-yarder with 25:46 left, but the East's Daniel Terreaux of Batesville quelled that rally with a goal off an assist from Mendoza with 9:08 showing to put the game away.

"It feels really nice to finish it out the way we did," Lee said. "For some people, this will be their last game ever. So it feels good to close it with a win."

Sports on 06/22/2019