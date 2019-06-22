Pentagon without permanent leader

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper speaks to soldiers and family members in Ft. Bragg, N.C. It's a difficult time for the Pentagon to be without a permanent U.S. defense secretary. Amid all that, and more, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan stepped down this week and Esper, the man tapped to replace him on an interim basis appears to face legal hurdles that could initially prevent him from serving more than about six more weeks.

WASHINGTON -- Amid the crisis with Iran, the Pentagon is without a permanent defense secretary.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan stepped down this week.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he plans to nominate Mark Esper, the secretary of the Army, to hold the job permanently. But Esper may face legal hurdles that could initially prevent him from serving more than about six more weeks.

"This is a very difficult time. With everything going on in Iran and all the provocations and counteractions, and to have no Secretary of Defense at this time is appalling," said Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer of New York. "It shows the chaos in this administration. They have so many empty positions, revolving doors, in the most sensitive of security positions."

Shanahan and Esper have been attending White House and other meetings, including sessions to debate how the military should respond to Iran's shoot-down of an American drone.

Esper is to take over as acting defense secretary at midnight Sunday, and then head out Tuesday to a meeting of NATO defense ministers. There it will be critical for Esper to convince allies that he is now in charge, and that the U.S. national security leadership is stable and able to make decisions when faced with escalating threats from Iran, amid questions from a wary Congress.

Meanwhile, inside the Pentagon, lawyers are debating how to get Esper through what will be a difficult legal and Congressional confirmation process. Defense officials said Thursday that so far they don't have a clear way forward.

The key problem is that Trump never formally nominated Shanahan for the defense job. He announced his intention to do so, but as the months went on it never happened, and officials repeatedly said the vetting was dragging on. On Monday, Shanahan stepped down, saying he wanted to spare his family as details of domestic problems linked to his messy divorce nearly a decade ago became public.

Trump immediately named Esper as the new acting secretary, but because of limitations laid out in court decisions and legislation governing how top-level vacancies are filled, he will only be allowed to serve for about six weeks in that temporary capacity.

Law prohibits Esper from being nominated for the job while also serving as the acting secretary. If he is nominated, he'll have to step down and move to another job until the Senate votes on his confirmation. And anyone chosen to fill in temporarily -- even for a short time while the confirmation process goes on -- will have limited authorities and won't have all of the decision-making power that a defense secretary needs when his nation is at war in several countries and conducting major military operations in dozens of others.

Normally, senior leaders can be "acting" for 210 days, but because Shanahan was never nominated the clock on Esper started ticking on January 1, when previous Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned. That would force Esper out of the acting role by July 30.

Adding to the problem is that even if Trump wants to nominate Esper, he'll have to come up with someone to fill the job, also in an acting capacity, for an undetermined amount of time. Because Trump never nominated anyone to replace Shanahan as deputy defense secretary, which was his previous job, there is no one to easily step up and fill in as acting secretary during that confirmation process.

While lawmakers have expressed initial support for Esper, who is well known on the Hill and previously served on committees as legislative staff, there is no guarantee he'll get a quick approval.

As a former executive at defense contractor Raytheon, Esper may have to excuse himself from decisions involving the company. And that could include sensitive, top level negotiations with Turkey over its decision to buy a Russian missile defense system, and America's counter offer of the Raytheon-made Patriot surface-to-air weapon.

Under Trump at least 22 of the 42 people in top Cabinet jobs have been acting.

Trump has said he likes naming acting officials, telling reporters in January, "It gives me more flexibility."

The practice lets Trump quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process, which can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin.

Information for this article was contributed by Helene Cooper of The Associated Press.

