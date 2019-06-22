State sports brief

MOTOR SPORTS

ASCS heads to I-30

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host an American Sprint Car Series Mid-South Region event tonight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Benton's Tim Crawley holds the series points lead by 21 points over Ernie Ainsworth of Bartlett, Tenn. Crawley is a three-time ASCS national champion.

Rounding of the top five in the standings are Joseph Miller of Cove, Harli White of Lindsay, Okla., and Wayne Johnson of Oklahoma City. White won the Mid-South season opener at I-30 on March 29, becoming the first female driver to win a sprint car feature at the track.

I-30's IMCA modified, super stock and mod-light divisions will also compete. Adult grandstand admission is $15 and children aged 6-12 get in for $1. Pit passes are $30.

