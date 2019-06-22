Suspect arrested in Indiana after fatal Springdale shooting

A 21-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon in Indiana hours after Springdale police said he shot and killed one man and injured a second in a McDonald’s parking lot, a police spokesman said.

Springdale Police Department spokesman Lt. Jeff Taylor said Franklin Soto-Ramos, 21, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder after investigators learned the suspect in the early morning slaying was headed north toward Indianapolis.

Officers were flagged down just after 3 a.m. Saturday at a Kum and Go at 1260 E. Robinson Ave., where witnesses said there was a shooting at the neighboring McDonald’s, a news release by the Springdale Police Department states.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds in the restaurant’s parking lot. One of the victims, Carlos Alexander Ascencio, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Juan Carlos Bahena-Garcia, 20, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Soto-Ramos was arrested at 2:15 p.m. near the outskirts of Indianapolis, and Taylor said the Illinois and Indiana state police and other police departments aided in the arrest. Taylor said the investigation could lead to more arrests.