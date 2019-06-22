Travs make it four in a row

The Arkansas Travelers picked up their fourth consecutive victory with a 4-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Friday night at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Designated hitter Nick Zammarelli led the Travelers offensively with a 4-for-4 night, while first baseman Evan White and second baseman Jordan Cowan each went 2-for-4.

Right-hander Andrew Moore (2-1) pitched 6 innings of 1-run ball, giving up 6 hits, walking 2 and striking out 5. Right-hander Art Warren struck out two in the ninth en route to his seventh save of the season.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh, the Travelers grabbed their first lead thanks to back-to-back RBI singles by Zammarelli and catcher Joseph Odom, putting Arkansas in front 2-1.

Then, in the top of the ninth, the Travelers extended their lead to 4-1 after shortstop Mike Ahmed ripped a two-run double to left field, scoring Cowan and Aaron Knapp.

Game 3 of the series is set for tonight in Midland. First pitch is 7 p.m.

Just two games remain for the Travelers before the Texas League All-Star Game in Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Darren McCaughan (6-3, 2.60 ERA); Midland: RHP Kyle Friedrichs (1-3, 4.42)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY at Midland, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY TL All-Star Game at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m

Sports on 06/22/2019