Trump associate skips hearing

WASHINGTON -- Felix Sater, a former business associate of President Donald Trump's, failed to show up Friday to an interview with House investigators meant to explore his work on a proposed Trump real estate project in Moscow. He will now face a congressional subpoena.

Sater had voluntarily agreed to appear privately before the House Intelligence Committee and touted his cooperation to news outlets in recent days, pledging to "answer every question without exception." His testimony was expected to inform the Democrat-led panel's continuing investigation into whether Russia or other foreign powers have publicly unknown leverage -- financial or otherwise -- over Trump or his associates.

But Friday morning, after committee staff had already gathered in the Capitol, Sater's lawyer, Robert Wolf, said that he was unable to attend "due to health reasons" but was willing to reschedule.

The abrupt change displeased Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee's chairman. He said a subpoena compelling Sater's appearance was "fairly imminent."

"He agreed to appear this morning," Schiff said in a brief interview. "He did not show up. We will have to subpoena him."

House Democrats have struggled for months to secure witnesses and documentary evidence for their investigations into Trump, his foreign business dealings, administrative policies and possible obstruction of justice related to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. But unlike other current and former government officials who have outright defied requests to appear or subpoenas, Sater appears to be willing to testify.

How much new information Sater might still have to share is unclear.

A U.S. citizen who immigrated as a child from Russia, Sater is already well known to investigators. He has done extensive work for U.S. intelligence agencies. He spoke to the Intelligence Committee and other congressional panels in 2017. And he is referred to dozens of times in Mueller's report regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Most prominently, Sater used his connections in Russia to help the Trump Organization pursue a real estate project in Moscow during Trump's 2016 campaign for president. Working closely with Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, Sater promised to connect the business with Russian government officials and arrange travel to the country to bring the project to fruition.

