Trump gives reason Iran strike scrubbed

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard aerospace division, displays Friday in Tehran what officials said was U.S. drone debris that was recovered from Iranian territorial waters.

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that the U.S. military had been "cocked and loaded" for a strike against Iran on Thursday night, but that he called it off with 10 minutes to spare when a general told him that 150 people would probably die in the attack.

The president said in a series of tweets just after 9 a.m. that he was prepared to retaliate against three sites in Iran for that country's shooting down a U.S. surveillance drone, but that he was "in no hurry." He indicated that the death of 150 Iranians would not be "proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone."

It was unclear why Trump would have been getting information about possible casualties so late in the process of launching military action. Such information is typically discussed early in the deliberations between a president and national security officials.

Later Friday, Trump offered more details, telling NBC's Chuck Todd, host of Meet the Press, that he had not given a final go-ahead when military officials checked with him a half-hour before the strikes were scheduled to launch.

"So they came and they said, 'Sir, we're ready to go. We'd like a decision.' I said, 'I want to know something before you go. How many people will be killed, in this case Iranians?'" Trump told Todd. The president said that the officials said they needed to get back to him but eventually said that "approximately 150" Iranians might die.

Trump challenged reports that planes were already in the air when he called off the strike, adding: "I didn't think, I didn't think it was proportionate."

In his tweets, Trump called Iran a "much weakened nation" because he decided to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated by his predecessor and because of the sanctions that his administration had imposed. He also suggested that new sanctions had been imposed on Iran on Thursday night, but he did not elaborate.

"Sanctions are biting & more added last night," he tweeted. "Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!"

2ND SURVEILLANCE PLANE

The dispute over the location of the drone when Iran shot it down Thursday morning continued for a second day.

Iran's government released photographs Friday morning of what it said were fragments of the high-altitude surveillance drone, saying that the pieces were retrieved from Iranian territorial waters. Iran has insisted it shot the drone down after it violated the country's airspace.

To bolster its claims, Iran late Thursday released video of what it said was the moment its air-defense system shot down the drone. A top Iranian commander also claimed on Twitter on Friday that a second American aircraft-- a P-3 surveillance plane with 35 passengers or crew members -- also violated Iranian airspace, but the Iranian military chose not to shoot it down.

"We did not do this. Because our goal was to warn Americans," wrote Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a commander with Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The U.S. Defense Department has not publicly confirmed the presence of a second surveillance aircraft. U.S. officials countered Iran's claims with images of the drone's flight path showing that it never entered Iranian airspace.

Still, there remained doubt inside the U.S. government over whether the drone, or another American surveillance aircraft, this one flown by a military aircrew, did violate Iranian airspace at some point, according to a senior administration official. The official said the doubt was one of the reasons Trump called off the strike -- which could under international norms be viewed as an act of war.

The president's decision to abort the strikes in favor of increased pressure on Iran through sanctions is in line with the advice he has received from some of his top advisers about the effectiveness of choking off Iran's access to the globe's financial networks.

During deliberations about the strikes in the Situation Room on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that sanctions were having a powerful effect by slashing Iran's revenue from oil sales, according to a senior administration official familiar with the discussion.

Pompeo favored some kind of pinpoint, military response to the drone strike, the official said. But the secretary of state also stressed to Trump that the sanctions were having the long-term effect that the administration had hoped.

Administration officials, including military commanders, did not issue public statements Friday morning to clarify the internal deliberations or the president's actions.

The drone incident occurred a week after two tankers, one Japanese and one Norwegian, were attacked in the Gulf of Oman. The Trump administration has blamed Iran for both incidents, at least one of which is said to have been carried out by use of limpet mine similar to devices previously displayed at Iranian military parades. Iran has denied involvement, calling the accusation "a lie."

LAWMAKERS SPEAK OUT

Reaction to the president's actions came swiftly Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Friday that she was not informed of Trump's plans to strike Iran but described the latest events as a "dangerous, high-tension situation."

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the chairman of the Republican Conference and one of the top Republicans in the House, lashed out Friday at Trump's decision, comparing his actions to what she said was former President Barack Obama's public waffling over striking Syria over its chemical weapons attacks in 2013.

"The failure to respond to this kind of direct provocation that we've seen now from the Iranians, in particular over the last several weeks, could in fact be a very serious mistake," Cheney told Hugh Hewitt, a conservative radio host.

Cheney did not fault Trump directly, but she made it clear she was deeply concerned about his retreat from a strike.

She said leaders must "recognize that weakness is provocative, and that a world in which response to attacks on American assets is to pull back, or to accept the attack, is a world in which America won't be able to successfully defend our interests."

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., expressed confidence in the president, several hawks in Congress said the only appropriate response would be a swift military counterstrike.

"They're trying to break our will and intimidate us to come to the negotiating table," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said of the Iranians.

Critics of the president, including Democratic politicians, said the episode was evidence of a dangerous lack of steady deliberations at the White House during a crisis that could lead to a military confrontation.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, blasted Trump after The New York Times reported his decision to order strikes and then pull back.

"Donald Trump promised to bring our troops home," Warren wrote late Thursday on Twitter. "Instead he has pulled out of a deal that was working and instigated another unnecessary conflict. There is no justification for further escalating this crisis -- we need to step back from the brink of war."

Rep. Ted Lieu of California, a fierce critic of the president, tweeted that "@realdonaldtrump has no idea what he is doing, especially in foreign policy."

Lieu added: "Also very troubled we are reading about these high level US decisions about Iran in the media. The national security leaks from the Trump Administration are mind boggling."

EUROPEANS UNEASY

European leaders, meanwhile, are being guarded in their responses to the deepening tensions between the United States and Iran, urging both sides to step back from confrontation.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that the European Union is urging restraint on both sides in the latest flare-up. He rejected suggestions that the EU should speak more loudly in the dispute.

"The biggest problems in our history [were] always provoked by too active politics, not too passive," he said at the end of an EU summit in Brussels.

In an indication of the Europeans' uneasiness, the EU summit did not publish a statement on the topic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European countries are still hoping that there can be a political solution.

"Naturally, we are worried about the situation and we're counting on diplomatic negotiations for a political solution to a very tense situation," Merkel said, without elaborating.

French President Emmanuel Macron was equally vague.

"I'm calling on all parties to be reasonable and keep talking," he said.

Separately, Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman said Friday on Twitter that he met with Brian Hook, the State Department's special representative for Iran, in Riyadh "to explore the latest efforts to counter hostile Iranian acts."

He affirmed Saudi Arabia's support for the U.S. "maximum pressure campaign on Iran," which is cited as a result of "continuing Iranian hostility and terrorism."

Hook called Friday for measures to "de-escalate" the tense situation with Iran. He told a news conference in the Saudi capital, "Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force; Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force," Reuters reported. "It's important we do everything we can to de-escalate."

This image released Friday by the U.S. military shows what it describes as the flight path of the Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk drone that was shot down Thursday over the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials say the drone was over international waters, but Iran contends it had entered its airspace.

