MASTERSON ONLINE: Wisdom from truths

If we live long enough in this fragile and temporary world, most of us come to recognize and appreciate certain undeniable truths that have stood the test of passing decades. I've always had an appreciation for such wisdom.

In reading the other day, I happened across several such messages from which each of us, regardless of age, can learn if we pause to reflect on the achievements and failures we have endured.

For instance, one reminds us, "The past can't be changed, so don't dwell in it because it can make you miserable." Living in the present is hands down the wisest approach to life.

Another rightly observed, "Opinions of others don't define reality." How many times do opinions today, as with waves dissolving on a beach, rapidly change, oftentimes radically, as actual facts arise?

It's always a sign of wisdom when we recognize others are not like us, having had different experiences that have shaped their attitudes and personalities. In other words, "everyone's journey is different," so we're foolish to expect others to reason and behave as we do.

It's generally true that "things can--and will--improve with the passage of time." In other words, remain aware that whatever "this" might be today, it inevitably will pass.

Along the same lines, investing one's time and energy in worry is unquestionably a waste that changes absolutely nothing. Let what will be emerge, and deal with it if and when it does. Most of what we fret over never comes to pass anyway.

Passing judgment on others when each of us has an abundance of our own flaws and shortcomings is not only foolish but detrimental to our spirits.

It's also a mistake to take anything for granted. That includes others and even longevity itself.

"Overthinking will lead to sadness and anxiety." To me this means investing time in mentally hashing and rehashing a decision or possibility can only make us unhappy and, in the worst case, even neurotic. Half the time those overthought plans will change with circumstances anyway.

Most of us who have fewer years ahead than behind also have come to realize no other person or thing can bring us enduring happiness. That only comes from within each heart and spirit, created largely by our self-confidence and the realistic attitudes we embrace.

The little book titled As a Man Thinketh taught me a long while back that positive thoughts create positive results. It's not possible for a negative to create a positive. So life attains its most elevated layers when we intentionally choose to adopt and maintain a positive approach toward existence. Awaken happy to be alive another day.

If you've ever passed someone who flashed a smile your way, you know smiles are contagious. It's so much easier to smile at others when we have been smiled at.

We only truly lose at whatever we undertake when we choose to quit and walk away. Great things never come from striving to live one's life in comfort zones. It's through encountering and overcoming challenges that we grow.

Those who live long enough come to realize that in most instances, it's true that what goes around comes around. The spiritually driven among us believe in the biblical passages from Matthew, Mark and Luke that say there's nothing hidden that will not be disclosed and known. In that respect, each of us should always accept responsibility when we're mistaken or cause harm.

I've always believed in a quote of my very own (believe it or not) when it comes to the nature of evil in this troubled world: "Evil grows and flourishes in direct correlation to the extent truth is violated." A small lie equals a corresponding degree of evil. Bigger lies create greater evil. And lies from a dictator that convince a nation to turn on and slaughter an entire culture and faith equals the worst evil.

There is nothing to be appreciated more than the sweet innocence of children, as well as the associations with rare, true friends we make along life's path. It is true that those of us who can count authentic friends on one hand at the end of life can count ourselves as truly blessed.

The greatest spiritual gift of all to humans, it is written, is the ability to love. To me that means we should invest most of our limited stay diligently pursuing that divine quality, especially since many believe God is love. But remember respect has to rest at the heart of achieving such a goal.

I find great wisdom in the truism, "Life really is simple, but through poor choices and ignorance we insist on making it complicated." In the end two things primarily define you, patience when you have nothing, and attitude when you have everything. The most complex personal aspect of life I've encountered lies in meshing the two universes together in a human relationship.

As I age into the winter of life, I've discovered it really is not the years in your life that matter most, rather it's the life reflected in what years you've lived.

It's equally true that just being alive in this mysterious place we call a world is inherently risky. The biggest risk lies in avoiding the risk of leaving here having achieved nothing to help it be a better place. "He who fears will suffer, already suffers because he fears."

And related, this: "A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing."

Finally, from the fifth chapter of Ephesians comes what I've always believed must be a divine mandate for investigative reporting: "Have nothing to do with fruitless deeds of darkness, rather expose them."

'Nuff for now. Brain weary.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Web only on 06/22/2019