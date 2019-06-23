Arkansas under 'double threat' as two storm systems move into state, forecasters say

This National Weather Service graphic shows the entire state is at a slight to enhanced risk for experiencing severe weather Sunday.

Storms moving across parts of western and northern Arkansas prompted several severe thunderstorm, flash flood and tornado warnings on Sunday morning and another system is expected to move in late this afternoon, the weather service said.

Shortly after midnight, the National Weather Service in North Little Rock issued a flash food warning for portions of Scott County as a storm capable of producing heavy rain moved east into the state from Oklahoma. The warning was later expanded to include parts of Logan and Yell Counties.

Forecasters estimated nearly 8 inches of rain fell over 12 hours in the area. The Poteau River at Cauthron, in Scott County, rose nearly 10 feet in “just a few hours,” the weather service said.

The weather service also issued several tornado warnings Sunday morning for parts of western and north-central Arkansas as the system moved north.

Forecasters said just before 9 a.m. they weren’t aware of any reports of injuries, though the weather service received several reports of downed trees, including one that fell on a home in Logan County.

All of Arkansas is at a slight to moderate risk for experiencing heavy rainfall on Sunday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

Another, “more robust” round of thunderstorms is expected to move into western parts of Arkansas by Sunday afternoon, a briefing by the weather service states. These storms will move east through the evening and overnight.

During this second round of storms, parts of western and central Arkansas will be under an enhanced risk for severe weather, with the rest of the state facing a slight possibility, according to the briefing.

Damaging winds are forecasters’ primary concern. Isolated tornadoes and large hail will also be possible, the briefing states.

Additional heavy rainfall could lead to further flash flooding, especially in western and northern parts of the state.

“It’s one of those situations where we’re kind of looking at a double threat today between the severe weather potential and the flash flood potential,” Cooper said.