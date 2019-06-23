The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 72201, 600 S. Louisiana, business, James Powell, 1 p.m. June 8, 2019, property valued at $7,751.

72202

• 72202, 423 E. Capitol, business, Abigail Howe, 9:47 p.m. June 11, 2019, property value unknown.

• 72202, 2014 W. 17th St., residence, Ashley Roy, 5 a.m. June 15, 2019, property valued at $840.

72204

• 72204, 3721 W. 13th St., residence, Jessie Martine, midnight June 1, 2019, property valued at $7,028.

• 72204, 2104 S. Martin St., residence, Jean Walker, 5:24 a.m. June 14, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 72205, 10 Connell Drive, residence, Sandra Farr, 7:12 p.m. June 12, 2019, property valued at $601.

• 72205, 100 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Leslie Wingo, 11:11 p.m. June 12, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 72205, 7316 H. St., residence, Blair Wallace, 11:40 a.m. June 13, 2019, property valued at $40.

• 72205, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residence, Catherine Clem, 6 p.m. June 14, 2019, property value unknown.

• 72205, 6201 W. Markham St., business, Alan Pollack, 3:28 a.m. June 15, 2019, property value unknown.

72206

• 72206, 1100 E. Roosevelt Road, business, Dollar Tree, 1:08 a.m. June 15, 2019, property value unknown.

72207

• 72207, 1004 N. Hughes St., residence, Ronda Coleson, 9:58 a.m. June 13, 2019, property valued at $1,200.

72209

• 72209, 8501 Dreher Lane, residence, Zakyrah Gilbert, noon June 8, 2019, property valued at $2,650.

• 72209, 9220 Chicot Road, residence, Allen Trammell, 1:05 p.m. June 12, 2019, property valued at $4,000.

• 72209, 7601 N. Chicot Road, residence, Michaela Upton, 7 a.m. June 15, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 72209, 5200 Wycliffe Drive, residence, Shiela Moore, 1:42 p.m. June 15, 2019, property value unknown.

• 72209, 6600 S. University Ave., residence, Benny Richards, 11 p.m. June 15, 2019, property value unknown.

72211

• 72211, 11620 Chipwood Drive, residence, Mellody Owens, 9:44 p.m. June 10, 2019, property value unknown.

• 72211, 301 N. Shackleford Road, business, Nick Kelly, 11:56 p.m. June 12, 2019, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 72114, 320 Maple St., residence, Lee Scarbrough, 1:58 p.m. May 19, 2019, property valued at $1,801.

72116

• 72116, 5207 Greenway, residence, Sammi Shadid, 8:30 June 13, 2019, property valued at $1,200.

• 72116, 4808 Greenway, residence, Brenda Jaques, 8:00 June 13, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 72116, 4430 Rosemont, residence, Heather Hall, 7:15 June 13, 2019, property valued at $2,100.

72117

• 72117, 924 Greenlea, residence, Karrissa Newby, 7:45 June 17, 2019, property valued at $1,070.

• 72117, 6613 Whippoorwill Lane, residence, Tamarcus Jefferson, 11:35 a.m. June 10, 2019, property valued at $2,200.

• 72117, 310 E. Emily, residence, Jonathan Wade, 6 p.m. June 17, 2019, property valued at $1,120.

72118

• 72118, 4908 Augusta Circle, residence, Kanesha Starks, 10 a.m. June 11, 2019, property valued at $500.

Metro on 06/23/2019