Cardinals fans bask in Pujols' home run

ST. LOUIS -- In one of the strangest sights you'll see at a big league ballpark, the Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols got a standing ovation before his at-bat in the seventh inning, then got an even bigger one a few minutes later when he hit a home run into the Angels' bullpen Saturday at Busch Stadium.

The 408-foot blast, which cut the St. Louis Cardinals' lead to 4-1, ended with his traditional look and point to the sky when he got to home plate, which got the crowd going even louder. That led to a request for a curtain call, which is thought to be the first for an opposing player at Busch Stadium III.

Pujols gave teammate Mike Trout a big hug when he entered the dugout, then came out and waved to the crowd. It was as though he never left.

"Too bad we lost the game, you know," Pujols said. "But we were able to do something special for the fans. It's been amazing.

"Thanking God I was able to hit it out. You don't think much. You just hear the crowd in that moment, as you are walking around the base. Everybody being excited."

Angels Manager Brad Ausmus acknowledged a perfect day for the St. Louis faithful.

"I guess Cardinals fans got what they wanted," Ausmus said. "They got a win, and they got an Albert home run. They have always been very respectful fans."

The Cardinals won 4-2, but what most of the sellout crowd of 46,711 will remember was Pujols' home run. Saturday's spectators may not have been there for his first game back Friday, but they saw a transcendent moment of a city's love affair with a player, even after he has gone.

"It's a unique situation," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "What a special moment for him and for the whole stadium, and really Cardinal Nation.

"Listen, he's an icon and a living legend. Very few of them have a chance to come back and perform. So you know it is unusual for sure. But thankfully it didn't factor into the end result of the competition."

The finish of the game took a twist when Jordan Hicks, one out away from closing out the game, was visited by the trainer and Shildt, and was taken out. Hicks was stretching his arm on the mound after striking out David Fletcher for the second out, setting off alarms.

Hicks said he felt he could have gotten the last out but the team decided to err on the side of caution. He'll have more tests today, but the his initial feeling was that he would take a few days off and be fine.

"I just felt the back of the triceps area my last couple throws," Hicks said. "I don't know if I was grimacing or not. Maybe I could have got the next guy out, but was it worth it? I don't know. We made the decision to come out in that moment."

"It's favorable," Shildt said of the initial reports. "Just felt a little fatigue in his triceps area. Nothing too crazy. Just a little more of a cramp."

Tyler Webb came in to get the final out.

It was Pujols' first home run in Busch since Sept. 22, 2011, in the fifth inning off Chris Capuano of the Mets. Saturday's home run was the 13th of the season for Pujols. It was Pujols' 111th home run at Busch Stadium III, extending his record.

The home run also snapped a run of 59 innings by Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson without allowing a home run. After all the excitement that followed Pujols' homer, and the ensuing delay, Hudson got back on the mound and retired the next two hitters he faced.

"It's no disruption. The guy deserves that ovation," Hudson said. "He's done a lot for this organization. Everybody knows who he is when you play for the Cardinals. I was out there trying to compete. I took in the moments, I enjoyed what I was doing out there and tried to execute and be the best competitor I could."

The Cardinals did not hit the ball hard as they scored twice in the fifth inning, but they hit it in the right place and let the Angels take it from there. Marcell Ozuna did hit it hard in the sixth as the Cardinals lead was extended to 4-0.

The fifth inning began with a bloop single into shallow right field by Molina, followed by a ground out by Dexter Fowler that allowed Molina to take second. Kolten Wong walked, bringing Hudson to the plate.

Hudson bunted toward third base, and Angels pitcher Felix Pena pounced on it with a chance to get Molina at third, but his throw was wild and went down the third-base line. Molina jogged in with a run, and Wong came around from first to also score. Hudson ended up on second.

In the sixth, Paul Goldschmidt led off with a single to center and Ozuna followed with a 3-2 blast to the second deck in left field for his 20th home run of the season.

Day Two of the Pujols homecoming saw him get applauded when he ran in the outfield before the game, saw him get applauded when he stepped into the on-deck circle, and saw him get a standing ovation each time he came up to the plate.

Pujols was retired in his first two at-bats, grounding out in the second and fourth innings. After the home run, Pujols led off the ninth facing Hicks and grounded out to second, getting another ovation as he jogged back to the dugout.

Hudson went 7 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run -- the Pujols home run -- and striking out 6 to improve to 6-3.

Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels tips his cap to the crowd before his first at-bat against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in St. Louis. It was the second game back in St. Louis for the former Cardinal.

Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels (left) gets a hug from teammate Mike Trout after hitting a home run during the seventh inning Saturday. It was Pujols' first home run in Busch Stadium since Sept. 22, 2011.

