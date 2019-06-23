Castillo comes up clutch after decade in minors

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Wilkin Castillo's perseverance paid off after a decade in the minors trying to return to the major leagues.

Castillo hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning in his first game back in the majors in 10 years, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the struggling Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Castillo hadn't played in the big leagues since June 20, 2009, with the Cincinnati Reds. The 35-year-old catcher suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder and bounced around the minors before he was called up from Class AAA on Friday.

"It's something indescribable," Castillo said. "It's a lot of effort. Just being out, playing winter ball, Dominican League, Mexican League and minor league for so many years -- 10 years -- and then just being up here and seeing things happening. I thank God. I thank the Marlins for giving me the opportunity to be here on the major league level."

The Phillies have lost six in a row and 15 of 21. They've fallen five games behind NL East-leading Atlanta after holding a 3½-game lead before their skid began on May 29.

"We're not playing good baseball, period," Manager Gabe Kapler said.

Austin Brice (1-0) struck out two in a perfect sixth for the last-place Marlins, who've won three in a row. Wei-Yin Chen tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Jose Quijada retired Cesar Hernandez on an infield popup for the final out with the bases loaded for his first save in his seventh big-league appearance.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs for the Phillies. JT Riddle hit a solo shot for Miami.

Kapler was ejected for the first time in his managerial career for arguing after Scott Kingery struck out swinging in the fourth. The pitch appeared to hit Kingery. Fans gave Kapler a standing ovation during the argument and after he was tossed. Kapler kicked dirt toward plate umpire Chris Guccione before leaving the field.

Kapler said he was upset because Kingery "was not on first base."

First-base umpire Mike Everitt cited Rule 5.09 (6) that says a batter is out if he "attempts to hit a third strike and the ball touches him."

"Chris ruled hit by pitch but he came to me for the appeal and I ruled that he offered at the pitch," Everitt said.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez retired 15 of 16 batters, allowing Riddle's home run and striking out five. The right-hander made a strong case to remain in the rotation.

Miami's Elieser Hernandez gave up 3 runs and 4 hits in 5 innings, striking out 6.

METS 10, CUBS 2 Rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit his 26th home run to set the NL record for most home runs before the All-Star Game as New York routed host Chicago.

PIRATES 6, PADRES 3 Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning and Pittsburgh beat visiting San Diego.

BREWERS 6, REDS 5 Yasmani Grandal led off for the first time in his career and homered in his opening at-bat to help host Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 4 (11) Alex Verdugo hit his second home run of the game in the 11th inning and Los Angeles beat visiting Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.

BRAVES 13, NATIONALS 9 Dansby Swanson hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and Atlanta beat host Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 5, ROYALS 3 (10) C.J. Cron homered and singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and visiting Minnesota beat Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 7 Freddy Galvis and Rowdy Tellez hit back-to-back home runs and Eric Sogard drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie to lift Toronto over host Boston.

ATHLETICS 4, RAYS 2 Matt Chapman homered in the third inning and doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh, and Oakland held on to beat visiting Tampa Bay.

ORIOLES 8, MARINERS 4 Jonathan Villar hit a three-run home run, Anthony Santander had a two-run shot and Baltimore beat host Seattle.

INDIANS 2, TIGERS 0 Aaron Civale dazzled in his major league debut, striking out the side to begin the game and allowing just two infield hits over six innings to pitch Cleveland over visiting Detroit.

YANKEES 7, ASTROS 5 Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of go-ahead, two-run singles and host New York beat Houston for its eighth consecutive victory.

RANGERS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Nomar Mazara hit two home runs, Lance Lynn retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced, and Texas beat visiting Chicago.

