Coach gets 2nd sweep for resume

CONWAY -- Pottsville Coach Lyndsey Hill can say she's been part of a sweep in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association softball doubleheader as a player and as a coach.

Hill, a 2006 Nettleton graduate, coached the West All-Stars to two victories Friday at Farris Field on the University of Central Arkansas campus, defeating the East All-Stars 7-0 and 14-5.

"It was nice to get a sweep," Hill said.

Rose Bud's Joley Mitchell hit two home runs in the doubleheader and was named the MVP.

In 2006, Hill -- then Lyndsey McVay -- threw three shutout innings for the East All-Stars, including two in the first game. The 2006 East team won 4-1 and 12-7.

It was an experience Hill hasn't forgotten about 13 years later.

"I remember I had so much fun," she said. "I really got to know all of the other people. You're rivals with them, and you don't really know who they are. But you're on the same team, and they're not so bad."

Hill, an Arkansas Tech University graduate, led Pottsville in her first season as coach to a Class 4A state championship in May with a victory over Farmington. She previously coached at Dardanelle and was a volunteer assistant coach at Pottsville in 2018.

Razorback present

Marquesha Davis was the only player in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association basketball doubleheader that will play at the University of Arkansas.

The forward from Springdale made her final high school basketball event a good one, as she finished with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds for the West All-Stars, who lost to the East 85-72 on Saturday at the Farris Center. She made two three-pointers and had two steals.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors signed Davis in November.

Davis, an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first-team selection, averaged 21.3 points and 10 rebounds per game in 2018-19 for Springdale, which finished 13-13.

New look

The athletes in this year's Arkansas High School Coaches Association's All-Star Games were outfitted by a new athletic company.

Adidas took over as the All-Star Games uniform company after Russell Athletic stopped making athletic wear in November.

The uniform colors are the same, however, with the East All-Stars in blue and the West All-Stars in red.

Awards time

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association handed out four coaching awards during the two-day All-Star weekend at the University of Central Arkansas.

Hot Springs Lakeside's Gary Don Smith received the Curt King Award, which is presented to a coach who exemplifies the qualities of service and dedication.

Former Arkansas Activities Association media relations director and longtime sportswriter Wadie Moore earned the Joe Reese Award, which is presented to an individual who displays outstanding commitment as a volunteer for the AHSCA.

Jim Lewis of Clarksville received the Jerry Hall Award for his work as an official for the Arkansas Officials Association.

North Little Rock baseball Coach Randy Sandefur was named the Lowell Manning Award winner. Sandefur led the Charging Wildcats to a Class 6A state baseball championship after taking over in March.

Sports on 06/23/2019