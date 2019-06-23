Little Rock notebook

McLarty group partners with zoo

The McLarty Automotive Group will sponsor the Little Rock Zoo's summer day camp, as well as a new educational village, the city announced last week.

The McLarty Education Village and Garden is on the northeast corner of the zoo's property. It's the site of the daily summer Zoofari camps and will soon have a working vegetable garden. Once planted, it will be used to grow food for zoo animals and teach children about healthy lifestyles and nutrition.

The two buildings will be able to accommodate more than 75 children each week. This summer marks their inaugurals.

"It's because of partners like McLarty Automotive Group that we are able to do our Zoofari Camp program and offer Zoofari Camp to some of our underprivileged campers," Zoo Director Susan Altrui said.

The sponsorship totals $75,000 over five years.

City board revises rules on booting

The Little Rock city board has revised an ordinance setting the rules for booting vehicles for parking violations.

The city reserves the right to place a boot, a mechanical device that prevents a car wheel from turning, on vehicles whose owners have $250 or more in unpaid parking violation fines that are more than 30 days old and have been issued within the past three years.

Public Works Director John Honeywell said that currently covers more than 400 people who owe a combined $278,000 in fines. That includes one individual with 212 tickets totaling more than $10,000 in fines, he said.

Honeywell told the board earlier this month that the new ordinance is an update to one that passed in 1998 and clarifies when tickets are applicable to the ordinance and what vehicles are eligible for booting.

The new rule was approved at last week's city board meeting.

Honeywell noted that the city doesn't actively seek out vehicles for booting. A vehicle will be booted if parking enforcement officers happen across one that's on the list during normal, weekday operations, which Honeywell said mainly are in downtown areas.

Utility CEO gets 3% salary uptick

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority CEO Greg Ramon received a 3% salary raise, retroactive to Jan. 1, last week.

The utility's board of commissioners approved the raise unanimously Thursday. Commissioner Chris Marsh thanked Ramon for his leadership.

Ramon's salary is $221,888, up from $215,426.

