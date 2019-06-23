Sections
Detours planned for Dyer overpass

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:18 a.m. 0comments

Work on Ridge Road bridge over Interstate 40 in the Crawford County community of Dyer will requiring closing the structure and detours Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The overpass will be closed from midnight Monday until noon Tuesday to allow crews to repair the bridge deck.

Traffic south of the bridge may detour using U.S. 64 to Georgia Ridge Road to the east, or Edwards Road to North Mountain Grove Road to the west, the department said. Traffic north of the bridge may detour using North Mountain Grove Road and Edwards Road.

Traffic will be controlled with signs, barricades and traffic barrels.

Metro on 06/23/2019

Print Headline: Detours planned for Dyer overpass

