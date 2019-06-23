Disaster recovery centers open in 2 counties

Federal officials said Saturday that disaster recovery centers are opening in Mayflower and North Little Rock today to offer in-person information to individuals and businesses in counties included in the Arkansas federal disaster declaration for flooding on the Arkansas River in late May.

An opening date for a center in Fort Smith has not been finalized, said Yolanda O. Stokes, a federal public information officer, on Saturday.

The 12 Arkansas counties now designated for individual assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

At these centers, representatives from the state, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations will explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The disaster recovery centers opening today are:

FAULKNER COUNTY

Tornado Shelter, 4 Grove Circle, Mayflower (behind 1st Security Bank).

PULASKI COUNTY

North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock.

Hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Officials said that before visiting a center, homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov or, for Spanish-speaking people, DisasterAssistance.gov/es, the FEMA mobile app, or calling either (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585(TTY). To schedule an American Sign Language interpreter, people can call or text (717) 395-1379.

