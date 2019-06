Fatal crash in N.H. investigated

A pickup caught fire Friday after colliding with a group of 10 motorcycles on U.S. 2 in Randolph, N.H.

LANCASTER, N.H. -- Investigators issued a plea Saturday for the public to come forward with information as they try to determine what caused a pickup hauling a trailer to collide with a group of 10 motorcycles on a rural highway, killing seven bikers and leaving their community reeling.

Authorities identified the pickup driver as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, an employee of a Springfield, Mass., company called Westfield Transport.

Authorities said Zhukovskyy survived the incident and has not been charged, but they didn't release details on his condition or his whereabouts. A phone listing for him couldn't be found, and Westfield Transport didn't immediately return a phone message.

The National Transportation Safety Board is among the agencies investigating. Authorities said they're asking for the public's help in the form of videos, photos or other information about the crash or the vehicles involved.

"This is one of the worst tragic incidents that we have investigated here in the state," New Hampshire State Police Col. Chris Wagner said at a Saturday news conference in Lancaster. "It's going to be a very lengthy investigation."

A 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup towing a flatbed trailer of the kind used to haul cars collided with the riders around 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, police said. Randolph is about a two-hour drive north of Concord, New Hampshire's capital, and a three-hour drive from Boston.

State police said three people were taken to hospitals. Two of them were released Saturday. Police did not provide names.

The crash sent shockwaves through New England's community of motorcycle enthusiasts and military veterans, which sometimes overlap. The crash involved members of Marine JarHeads MC, a motorcycle club in New England that includes Marines and their spouses.

"When something like this happens, we all feel it," said Cat Wilson, who organizes a motorcycle charity event in Massachusetts and is a friend of some of the crash victims. "There is no tighter community than our biker community."

The highway reopened Saturday. Skid marks were still visible on the road, which has mountains and fields as a backdrop. A patch of burned grass remained.

Bill Brown, a 73-year-old military veteran and motorcyclist, arrived at the scene near a gentle curve in the road to plant flags, calling the victims "brothers in arms" and vowing to keep riding.

Members of the motorcycle community are already organizing help for the victims' families, Wilson said. A memorial in nearby Berlin was planned for Saturday evening.

The pickup was on fire when emergency crews arrived. Witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help riders lying in the road.

A photo posted by WMUR-TV showed motorcycles and wreckage scattered across the highway and a truck on the shoulder in flames.

The crash created a chaotic scene in Randolph, a town of about 300 people.

"There was debris everywhere," said Miranda Thompson, 21, of Manchester, who was several cars back and who recalled seeing a truck in flames on the side of the highway, as well as six motorcycles.

"People were in the grass," she said. "There were people putting tourniquets on people, trying to make sure they didn't move."

