Finalists to lead U.K. vie for party support

FILE - In this two photo file combo image, Jeremy Hunt, left, and Boris Johnson, right, who are the final two contenders for leadership of the Conservative Party, Thursday June 20, 2019. Following elimination votes Britain's Conservative Party members will vote for the final two contenders with the winner due to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader and prime minister. (AP Photo FILE/Matt Dunham, Frank Augstein)

LONDON -- The two finalists in the race to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party -- and become the country's new prime minister -- made their first formal pitches to party members Saturday, with both vowing to be the right man to deliver the country's exit from the European Union.

Boris Johnson, the ex-foreign secretary and former London mayor who is the favorite of Tory lawmakers, faced off with Jeremy Hunt, the current foreign secretary, at a Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, England.

Opening his address with a focus on delivering Britain's stalled exit from the EU, Johnson told the audience that "we need to get Brexit done" and be prepared to leave the bloc without a withdrawal deal in place.

"I am here to tell you that, in all confidence, we can turn this thing around," he said. "I am utterly convinced that with the right energy and the right commitment, common sense will prevail. But just in case it does not, we must prepare to come out anyway."

Johnson has won backing from the Conservative Party's hard-line Brexiteers by insisting the U.K. must leave the bloc on the rescheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a divorce agreement with the EU to smooth the way.

Both Johnson and Hunt said they would succeed in seeing Britain out of the EU, a challenge that defeated Prime Minister Theresa May. She quit as Conservative Party leader earlier this month after repeatedly failing to win Parliament's backing for her Brexit deal. May will leave No. 10 Downing St. when her successor is selected.

Hunt pitched himself as the better negotiator, warning that "catastrophe awaits" if the wrong leader is sent to Brussels for talks with EU leaders.

"If we send the wrong person, there's going to be no negotiation, no trust, no deal, and if Parliament stops that, maybe no Brexit," he said. "Send the right person, and there's a deal to be done."

For the party conference in Birmingham, both contenders were given time to make a short speech before answering questions from the host and audience members.

The Saturday event was the first of more than a dozen such party meetings set to take place across Britain in the coming days.

Johnson refused to comment when asked about a police visit early Friday to the London home he shares with partner Carrie Symonds after a neighbor reported an altercation. The incident dominated news headlines in Britain on Saturday.

The Guardian newspaper said neighbors reported hearing screaming, shouting and banging inside the home. The responding officers found all the occupants "safe and well," and no legal offenses were committed, police said.

Johnson said the public could judge his character and ambition by his track record as London mayor and his plans for the country.

Johnson and Hunt are the final two from a field of 10 contenders that was winnowed in a series of votes by party lawmakers. About 160,000 party members across Britain will decide who wins in a by-mail vote.

The winner of the runoff, due to be announced the week of July 22, will become the new Conservative Party leader and will replace May as Britain's prime minister.

