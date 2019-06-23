Food assistance offered to flood victims in state

Some Arkansas residents who live in one of the 12 counties affected by the recent flooding and who suffered flood-related property damages can apply to receive an electronic, debit-like card, which can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, a state agency has announced.

The residents would be those who live in Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties in places affected by flooding, according to the announcement by the state Department of Human Services.

Households that suffered disaster-related losses from the flooding that began May 21 are eligible for the card if they experienced at least one of the following:

• Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business.

• Loss or inaccessibility of income, including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income, due to disaster-related problems.

• Disaster-related expenses, such as home or business repairs, temporary shelter or evacuation, that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the federal Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

People seeking the benefits must apply in person, Monday through Friday, of this week.

Applications will be accepted at the following state Human Services Department locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

• Arkansas County, 100 Court Square, DeWitt.

• Arkansas County, 203 S. Leslie St., Stuttgart.

• Conway County, 2 Bruce St., Morrilton.

• Crawford County, 704 Cloverleaf Circle, Van Buren.

• Desha County, 200 N. First St., McGehee.

• Faulkner County, 1000 E. Siebenmorgen Road, Conway.

• Jefferson County, 1222 W. Sixth Ave., Pine Bluff.

• Logan County, 17 W. McKeen St., Paris.

• Logan County, 398 E. Second St., Booneville.

• Perry County, 213 Houston Ave., Perryville.

• Pope County, 701 N. Denver Ave., Russellville.

• Pulaski County, 2636 W. Main St., Jacksonville.

• Pulaski County, 1900 E. Washington Ave., North Little Rock.

• Pulaski County, 1105 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Little Rock.

• Pulaski County, 6801 Baseline Road, Little Rock.

• Sebastian County, 5111 Rodgers Ave., Fort Smith.

• Yell County, 904 M St./Arkansas 10 East, Danville.

The agency said the following ZIP codes have been identified as areas that were damaged during the flood:

• Pulaski County: 72142, 72202, 72201, 72205, 72207, 72227, 72223, 72135, 72113, 72118, 72142, 72046.

• Sebastian County: 79204, 72901, 72903, 72941.

• Crawford County: 72956, 72921, 72947.

• Franklin County: 72947, 72949, 72930, 72821, 72820.

• Logan County: 72930, 72855, 72863, 72851, 72835, 72949.

• Pope County: 72847, 72802, 72801, 72858, 72837, 72823, 72858, 72834.

• Yell County: 72834.

• Conway County: 72110, 72127.

• Perry County: 72070, 72016.

• Faulkner County: 72034, 72106, 72032, 72113.

• Jefferson County: 72132, 72046, 72152, 72004, 71602, 71601, 72004, 71644, 72160.

• Desha County: 72328, 72166, 71666, 71630, 71674.

For people who live outside of one of those ZIP codes, the state Human Services agency said it will have a unit available to help people establish eligibility. Also, the agency said a unit will do random home visits on selected cases and will review each case that is approved for benefits.

