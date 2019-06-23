Hot Springs man arrested after shooting kills woman, police say

A woman is dead and a 42-year-old man is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Hot Springs, police said.

Hot Springs police responded to 315 N. Patterson St. about 7:20 p.m., according to a news release by the department. Inside, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Levar Strickland, of Hot Springs, was arrested at the scene.

Strickland faces charges of criminal use of a prohibited weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. He remained in the Garland County jail on Sunday morning on a $100,000 bond, according to an online jail roster.