Midland's early runs turn back Arkansas

Luis Barrera hit a home run and Tyler Ramirez doubled in two runs for Midland in the first inning, and the Rockhounds held off the Arkansas Travelers to win 3-1 on Saturday before a crowd of 4,873 at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

The Travelers narrowed the deficit to two runs in the eighth inning. Evan White led off with a single to right field, and Kyle Lewis followed with a single to right-center field, moving White to third. After a popout and a strikeout, Nick Zammarelli walked to load the bases. Zack Erwin's wild pitch allowed White to score.

The Travelers left 12 runners on base, including three in the eighth, two in the second and two in the ninth.

Midland starter Kyle Friedrichs (2-3) earned the victory after scattering eight hits over six scoreless innings. Darren McCaughan (6-4) gave up 3 runs and 8 hits over 6 innings for the Travelers.

The Travelers will finish up their series with the Rockhounds at 2:10 p.m. today before a three-day break for the Texas League All-Star Game in Tulsa on Tuesday.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI MIDLAND AB R H BI

Liberato, cf 5 0 1 0 Barrera, rf 4 1 1 1

White, 1b 5 1 3 0 Persico, dh 4 1 1 0

Lewis, lf 4 0 2 0 Calabuig, 1b 4 0 2 0

Taylor, 3b 5 0 0 0 Blanco, cf 4 1 1 0

T-Williams, rf 4 0 2 0 Ramirez, lf 3 0 1 2

Zammrlli, dh 2 0 0 0 Theroux, c 3 0 0 0

DeCarlo, c 2 0 1 0 Merrell, ss 3 0 1 0

Ahmed, ss 4 0 0 0 Perez, 2b 3 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 4 0 2 0 Mondou, 3b 3 0 1 0

TOTALS 35 1 11 0 TOTALS 31 3 8 3

Arkansas 000 000 010 -- 1 11 0

Midland 300 000 00x -- 3 8 0

DP -- Midland 2. LOB -- Arkansas 12, Midland 4. 2B -- Liberato, Thompson-Williams, Ramirez. HR -- Barrera. SB -- Blanco 2. CS -- Cowan, Calabuig.

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

McCaughan L, 6-4 6 8 3 3 0 4

Haberer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tenuta 1 0 0 0 0 1

MIDLAND IP H R ER BB SO

Frdrchs W, 2-3 6 8 0 0 1 10

Erwin 12/3 2 1 1 2 3

Gorman S, 5 11/3 1 0 0 2 1

WP -- Erwin, Gorman 2. Umpires -- Home: Ghani; First: Walsh; Third: Barrett. Time -- 2:49. Attendance -- 4,873.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-0, 1.80 ERA); Midland: RHP Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.04)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Midland, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY TL All-Star Game at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

TRAVELERS SCHEDULE

All times Central and subject to change

NOTE Schedule picks up after the week

ahead in the today’s game box to the left.

JUNE

30 Tulsa 6:10 p.m.

JULY

1 at NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

2 at NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

3 at NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.

4 Springfield 5:30 p.m.

5 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

6 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

7 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

8 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

9 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

10 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 06/23/2019