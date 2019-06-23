RED SOX

Ortiz out of intensive care

BOSTON -- David Ortiz's wife said he has moved out of intensive care.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.

Dominican prosecutors said Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.

NATIONALS

Victor Robles

Robles leaves game in second

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles left the game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday with an undisclosed injury in the second inning.

Robles went down to a knee in center during Nick Markakis' at-bat, and Manager Dave Martinez and an athletic trainer soon jogged to the outfield. Robles, who walked off the field, was not involved in any fielding plays in the first two innings, and had yet to take a turn at the plate.

The rookie is hitting .243 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI. He was replaced in center by Michael A. Taylor.

INDIANS

Outfielder Martin DFA'd

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment on Saturday.

Martin, who overcame a life-threatening bacterial infection last summer, batted .199 with 9 home runs and 19 RBI in 65 games.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the decision to part ways with Martin was difficult but he felt it was the right move for the team.

Cleveland acquired Martin from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline last season, but he played only six games before becoming ill and missed the rest of the season.

Antonetti said the move had nothing to do with the dugout argument Martin had with star shortstop Francisco Lindor after the center fielder didn't make a catch at the wall Wednesday against Texas.

The Indians purchased the contract of right-hander Aaron Civale from Class AAA Columbus to start Saturday against Detroit.

Antonetti said pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been going through treatment and is making progress from the blood disorder that sidelined him earlier this month.

CUBS

Adbert Alzolay

Alzolay to start on Tuesday

CHICAGO -- Cubs fans will have to wait a few days for their next glimpse at Adbert Alzolay. But those attending Tuesday's game will get a big payoff.

Alzolay will make his first major league start that night, against the Braves.

The Cubs are switching to a six-man rotation for now, starting Jon Lester on Monday, Yu Darvish on Wednesday and Tyler Chatwood on Thursday.

Alzolay was dazzling Thursday in his Cubs debut. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed only 1 hit, a solo home run, over 4 innings while striking out 5. He became the first Cubs pitcher since Ryan O'Malley in 2006 to earn the victory in his major league debut.

"I would anticipate him going out there very confidently," Manager Joe Maddon said.

The Cubs do not have a day off until July 5, so this will give their starters extra rest. Kyle Hendricks, rehabbing from right shoulder pain, figures to return to the rotation at some point in July.

"We've talked about giving starters intermittent rest," Maddon said, "and when you have guys like [Alzolay] and Chatwood that can permit that to occur, you do it. If you don't have guys like that, you can't do it, you won't do it. You'd try to be creative in other ways; you could have a bullpen day."

