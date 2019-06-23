NASA's Curiosity detects methane on Mars

Recent readings on Mars have detected a gas that could be a sign of microbes living on the planet today.

In a measurement taken on Wednesday, NASA's Curiosity rover discovered high amounts of methane, a gas that on Earth is usually produced by living things, in the Martian air. The data arrived back on Earth on Thursday, and by Friday, scientists working on the mission were discussing the news, which has not yet been announced by NASA.

"Given this surprising result, we've reorganized the weekend to run a follow-up experiment," Ashwin Vasavada, the project scientist for the mission, wrote to the science team in an email that was obtained by The New York Times.

The mission's controllers sent new instructions to Curiosity on Friday to follow up on the readings, bumping the rover's scheduled tests. The results of these observations are expected back on Earth Monday.

People have long been fascinated by the possibility of life on Mars. But NASA's Viking landers in the 1970s photographed a desolate landscape. Two decades later, planetary scientists thought Mars might have been warmer, wetter and more habitable in its youth some 4 billion years ago. Now, they are entertaining the notion that if life ever did arise on Mars, its microbial descendants could have migrated underground and persisted.

Sunlight and chemical reactions would break apart methane molecules in Mars' atmosphere within a few centuries, suggesting that methane detected by Curiosity was released recently.

On Earth, microbes known as methanogens thrive in places lacking oxygen, such as rocks deep underground and the digestive tracts of animals, and they release methane as waste. However, geothermal reactions devoid of biology can also generate methane.

It is also possible that the methane is ancient, trapped inside Mars for millions of years but escaping intermittently through cracks.

Scientists first detected methane on Mars a decade and a half ago using measurements from Mars Express, an orbiting spacecraft built by the European Space Agency, as well as from telescopes on Earth. However, those findings were at the edge of the detection power of these tools, and many researchers thought the methane might just be a mirage of mistaken data.

When Curiosity arrived on Mars in 2012, it looked for methane and found less than 1 part per billion in the atmosphere. In 2013, it detected a sudden spike, up to 7 parts per billion, that lasted several months.

The measurement last week found 21 parts per billion of methane, or three times the 2013 spike.

Even before this discovery, the mystery of methane has been deepening.

Curiosity scientists developed a technique that enabled the rover to detect even tinier amounts of methane with its existing tools. The gas seems to rise and fall with the red planet's seasons. A new analysis of old Mars Express readings confirmed Curiosity's 2013 findings. One day after Curiosity reported a spike of methane, the orbiter, passing over Curiosity's location, also measured a spike.

But the Trace Gas Orbiter, a newer European spacecraft launched in 2016 with more sensitive instruments, did not detect any methane at all in its first batch of scientific observations last year.

Marco Giuranna, a scientist at the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy, who leads the Mars Express orbiter's methane measurements, said scientists on the Curiosity, Mars Express and Trace Gas Orbiter missions had been discussing the latest findings. He confirmed he had been told of the reading of 21 parts per billion but added that the finding was preliminary.

