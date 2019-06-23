NLR running back treasures offer from Hogs

North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas was happy to receive the latest in-state scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas on June 12.

Thomas, 5-10, 190 pounds, is the sixth prospect from the state to receive an offer from the Hogs. Thomas also has offers from SMU, Memphis, Arkansas State University, North Texas, Louisiana Tech and others.

Brandon Thomas highlights arkansasonline.com/0623thomas

"It was amazing," Thomas said. "There's few in-state guys that get an offer from the Razorbacks. It means a lot. I can't ask for any thing better. I'm blessed."

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor visited North Little Rock during the spring evaluation period that ran from April 15 through May 31 to express strong interest.

"He came to watch me practice," Thomas said. "He got some film on me and went back and talked to the coaches."

Thomas has been a workhorse for the Charging Wildcats. He had 209 carries for 1,587 yards and 13 touchdowns during North Little Rock's 13-0 season and Class 7A state title victory over Bentonville as a sophomore.

He followed up with 186 rushes for 1,805 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior for the Charging Wildcats' runner-up state title team.

Thomas ran well in the 40-yard dash at the All Arkansas Camp at Central Arkansas University on June 1 with Arkansas Coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. on hand. He reportedly recorded times that ranged from 4.51 seconds to 4.39 seconds.

"The only one I actually heard was a 4.46," Thomas said.

Asked what makes him an attractive prospect to colleges coaches, Thomas turned the focus to his coaches and teammates.

"I do whatever I can to help out the team," Thomas said. "I'm like a piece of clay. Wherever my coach puts me, I'm going to do my best to do whatever to help this team out. These are my brothers."

Thomas plans to visit Fayetteville again.

"I would love to visit," he said. "I've been down there like twice."

He's enjoyed getting to know Traylor.

"He's a great guy," Thomas said. "I love coach. He seems like he could make me better."

Thomas plans to converse with his coaches prior to making his college decsion.

"I'm going to talk to the coaches and maybe make a decision before school starts," he said.

Around camps

Last week, it was the NBPA Top 100 camp. During the weekend, University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman and his staff were expected to attend events in Atlanta, Minneapolis and Kansas City, Mo.

About 20 high school prospects from Arkansas were listed to attend the Kansas City Midwest Basketball Showcase event, including Bryant senior guard Khalen Robinson, Sylvan Hills junior wingman Jalen Ricks, Little Rock Central junior guard Madison Peaster and sophomore guard Nick Smith of Sylvan Hills.

Robinson, 6-1, 170, has offers from TCU, Illinois, Florida, Iowa State, UTEP, Louisiana Tech and others; Ricks, 6-5, 179, has offers from Oklahoma State and TCU; and Smith, 6-3, 170, has offers from Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Southern Mississippi and Tulsa.

Sports on 06/23/2019