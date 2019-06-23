Pet of the Week

Tucker is truly "a man's best friend." He is a sweetheart who loves to explore and look around at anything there is to see. He likes to get his share of petting and then he is off to explore the world again. This pit-bull mix is looking for a fellow adventurer or family of adventurers to call his own.

Canine Close-Up

Zephyr is a young pointer. He is very sweet and loves to go. He is a water dog who loves to run and play at the lake. Zephyr has been known to match his energy level with that of the human walking him. He is handsome, a real head-turner. He's also loyal and will want to spend time with his new family.

Rusty is a 3-month-old smoochy Boxer mix with a big smile. He's great with new people and would be a perfect outgoing companion for an active family. He is also great with other dogs. He is a joy to take to the beach or dog park, and he loves riding in a car.

Tucker and friends can be adopted through the Cabot Animal Shelter. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and cabotar.gov.

Metro on 06/23/2019