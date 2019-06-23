Planners detail push to spruce up Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The city's downtown will soon contain residential spaces, new restaurants, a hangout and two parks. The plans were announced Thursday during the Invest Springdale meeting, sponsored by the Downtown Springdale Alliance and the Springdale Chamber of Commerce.

"We want to make Springdale a world-class region," said Mike Malone, chief coordination officer for Runway Group, which has ties to the family of Walmart founder Sam Walton. "We want this to be the best place in the world to come. We want to create an extra experience for those who live here, move here and visit here."

The 200 block of West Emma Avenue -- "the old Ryan's building," as most residents call it -- will become commercial spaces, with the exterior of the building retained, said Brenda Anderson, of the Blue Crane Development Group, another entity of Runway.

She also announced a four-story complex with 48 residential units rising from the rubble of the former San Jose Manor commercial development next-door. "Because we believe people need to be downtown and live downtown," Anderson said.

Don Harris, a partner with developer Tom Lundstrom in Shiloh Capital, announced another residential community for Emma Avenue -- this one at 726 E. Emma, directly west from the old Washington Elementary School building.

Harris described 24 residential units, ranging in size from 500 to 850 square feet. "We'll have studio apartments. We'll have one-bedroom apartments. And we'll have two-bedroom apartments."

Both projects are set to open in 2020.

Downtown merchants in April expressed some impatience at the pace of development, especially as rumors about plans swirled.

"They said it was coming. Where is it?" asked Jeff "Jeffro" Brown, owner of the Odd Soul.

Business owner Jennifer Matsubara said she thought potential small-business owners were waiting to see those projects started before taking on their own ventures on Emma Avenue.

"We're going to look back and say this was the day that we turned the corner on downtown development," said Perry Webb, president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. The big hurdle was including residential space in the downtown district, he said.

"But we just had 100 high-end residential units announced," he continued. Webb envisions 200 people living downtown, eating downtown, walking downtown, shopping downtown.

Blue Crane's project also will include a place to "hang out," said Rob Apple, managing director of the RopeSwing Group, a hospitality company with ties to Runway.

"You can have coffee there, eat a meal there, hold a business meeting there," he continued. "And we are working to incorporate an element of fun -- we just haven't decided what that will be yet. We want people to chose their own adventure when they walk in."

The Holler, a similar development by the group in Bentonville, includes shuffleboard courts -- "like on a ship," Apple said. But Springdale's version -- named Traveling Public -- might be darts or bowling, he noted.

Representatives of RopeSwing said in a news release that the project is in line with their greater vision of investing in positive communal spaces.

Webb noted that the developments in Springdale will be the first projects for the Walton family outside of Bentonville.

"It's exciting," Kelly Brister said of the plan. She has operated the Bride and Groom bridal shop in downtown Springdale for many years. She said she likes what she saw at the meeting, especially the redesign at Luther George Park and the creation of Mile 13. The city recently closed Maple Avenue at that site, making her store a bit harder to access.

Bicyclists who cross Emma Avenue on the Razorback Greenway have noted that the sharp turns to access the street are difficult and unsafe, Patsy Christie, the city's planner, reported in a recent meeting of the Planning Commission.

"But this created an opportunity," said Rex Nelson, a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, who also moderated the program.

The crossings at Shiloh Square will be landscaped while grassy berms, trees and benches, and lights will be added to create a green space, explained Nathan Streett with McClelland Consulting Engineers, which is designing the space. The gathering space has been named "Mile 13" because that area marks the 13th mile of the regional greenway.

"It will be a safer environment," Streett said. "We will be addressing some mistakes and linking Turnbow Park, Shiloh Square and Luther George Park to downtown and the greenway."

"An estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people come through Springdale on the Razorback Greenway," said Wes Michaels of SMM architects in New Orleans. Michaels and his team were tapped to redesign Luther George Park. "Now, the Greenway will serve as a link to downtown, where people can drink a cup of coffee and have a sandwich or go to events at the Arts Center of the Ozarks."

Michaels and his staff spent several January days in Springdale, conducting activities to gather feedback from residents as to how they want to use the park.

Most people want to go to the creek set in the center of this urban environment, Michaels reported. So his staff is developing plans to create access to the stream of Spring Creek that runs through the south side of the park.

The park also will hold an open air stage at its center for music and programs, with the stage structure also attracting guests as it will stand on its own as an art piece. "People who don't even know each other will gather at the stage and talk about it," Michaels said, comparing it to the "bean" in Chicago.

"The park will be used in different ways at different times of the week and different times of the year," he promised.

