Washington news in brief

Pryor joins Export-Import Bank panel

WASHINGTON -- The Export-Import Bank, after years of stagnation, is fully functioning again and former U.S. Sen. David Pryor's daughter-in-law is one of the people getting it back up to full speed.

Judith DelZoppo Pryor, who is married to David Pryor Jr., had been appointed to the independent agency by President Donald Trump during his first year in office, but her nomination had languished in the U.S. Senate for more than a year and a half.

The delay wasn't caused by animus toward the Cleveland native, in particular. The Wall Street Journal blamed Senate procedures for the gridlock.

Under the old procedural rules, cloture votes on nominations were followed by up to 30 hours of debate. Under the new rules, that debate is limited to two hours.

Vacancies on the Export-Import Bank had hobbled the independent agency, which helps finance and facilitate "exports and imports and the exchange of commodities between the United States and other Nations or the agencies or nationals thereof."

In May, the Senate voted 77-19 to approve Pryor's nomination. The state's two U.S. senators, John Boozman of Rogers and Tom Cotton of Dardanelle, were among those casting "aye" votes.

Two other Export-Import Bank board members were also confirmed by the Senate, giving it a quorum for the first time since July 2015.

Pryor has spent much of her career "working with multinational businesses," and she's lived in Madrid, where she studied Spanish, her biography notes.

But she has also spent plenty of time in Arkansas. She and her husband used to own a lake house in Hot Springs, an Export-Import marketing official noted.

43 Arkansans take youth tour in D.C.

Forty-three students from across Arkansas were in Washington last week, meeting with elected officials and watching their government in action.

The trip was organized by Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

The organization's manager of corporate communications, Rob Roedel, said the pilgrimage is an annual event and traces its roots back to the 1950s.

Lyndon Baines Johnson, the nation's 36th president, is credited with getting the program off the ground. He championed it long before his White House days.

"Johnson was a senator from Texas, and he urged the national cooperatives to bring young people to Washington to get a firsthand look at how the government works," Roedel said. "It's now a nationwide program."

Each year, more than 1,500 high schoolers attend.

Students pay for incidental expenses. Local, state and national electric cooperative organizations pay for the rest.

Over the years, roughly 50,000 young people -- most of them from small towns or rural America -- have participated in the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, organizers say.

Arkansas students interested in applying for next year's program can contact their local electric cooperative or the state association to obtain additional information.

Reynolds official at Southern center

After nearly 7.5 years with The Pew Charitable Trusts, Anders Reynolds is now the federal legislative director for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The Wynne native switched jobs in May.

"I'll be representing Southern landscapes and communities in front of Congress and federal agencies, advocating for cleaner air, cleaner water, and healthier forests," he said in an email.

In his previous job, Reynolds served as an officer in the Trusts' U.S. public lands program. While there, he was an early advocate for expanding Arkansas' Flatside Wilderness, working to build support for legislation that eventually became law.

Sponsored in the House by U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, and championed in the Senate by U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a Republican from Rogers, the Flatside Wilderness Enhancement Act added 640 acres to the federally-protected site north of Hot Springs Village.

Reynolds, who serves on the Rhodes College Alumni Executive Board, is also on the board of the Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards.

Early on, he worked as a staff member for then-U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, D-Ark., later serving briefly as a federal policy adviser for the Delta Regional Authority.

Metro on 06/23/2019