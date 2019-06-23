Jail full, but look past head count, JPs urged

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County jail is filled to the brim, but resolving the situation is more complex than just bodies in cells, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said.

He is urging justices of the peace to see the big picture before they act.

Jail expansion Sheriff Tim Helder last year proposed a $38 million, 600-bed expansion to the Washington County Detention Center to address problems with overcrowding at the jail. The Quorum Court has tabled action on the proposal while discussing alternatives to incarceration but has taken no action. Source: Staff report

Helder said he shares county leaders' concerns about the crowding and will work with them and members of the community to find ways to reduce the jail population.

"I have to manage the jail population, and I also have to be aware of the health and safety of the inmates, the health and safety of our people working in the detention center and the safety of the people in the community," he said.

The jail is designed to hold 710 prisoners, but with classification and separation requirements, it is considered "full" with 670 to 680 inmates. The sheriff recently told the Quorum Court that as many as 100 prisoners slept on the jail floor or were held in intake areas awaiting bed space.

Given those conditions, Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7 in west Fayetteville, has questioned the wisdom of holding inmates for outside agencies, including Madison County and the federal government.

"I don't want to be in the business of operating a jail for other people," he said.

He reiterated that Thursday, saying he wants to look at all options for keeping the inmate population under control as the Quorum Court hunts alternatives to a proposed $38 million jail expansion.

But, Helder said justices of the peace need to understand that agreements to hold prisoners for Madison County and the federal government take in nearly $2 million for the lockup.

Maj. Randall Denzer, who oversees the jail for the sheriff's office, said the overall budget for the jail operation is $15.1 million for 2019. A 0.25% sales tax dedicated to pay for jail operations and maintenance takes in about $10 million a year. Also, the county's general fund has been tapped for more than $1 million to cover the jail budget in recent years.

The contracts with Madison County and the U.S. Marshals Service have been significant sources of money. The contract with Madison County took in $352,000 in 2016 and $579,000 in 2018, according to Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill. Through May of this year, the agreement has pulled in $228,000.

The jail took in $1.1 million in 2016 for holding prisoners for the U.S. Marshals Service and $1.3 million in 2018. So far this year, the agreement has provided $814,000, according to Hill.

Denzer said the sheriff's office relationship with the federal government also provides "extra" benefits at times. He said the office has received truckloads of canned food, mattresses, blankets, clothing and other supplies, as well as money for a prisoner transport van and truck. He said the federal prisoners are all involved in the federal court system and have to be detained somewhere in the area.

"The U.S. marshals are the detention arm of the federal government," Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said. "If the FBI or any other federal agency makes an arrest, the Marshals Service is responsible for housing those people."

Cantrell said Wednesday that the jail was holding 70 federal prisoners and 26 Madison County prisoners. He said those numbers were near the daily average for both.

He said detaining those prisoners helps the budget because both entities pay daily fees of $62 per inmate. The county estimates that the average daily cost for housing a prisoner is $62 per day.

In contrast, Cantrell said, the Arkansas pays the county $30 per day to hold inmates who have been sentenced to state prison but have yet to be moved to state lockups. Fayetteville pays a one-time booking fee of $62 per prisoner for detainees awaiting trial.

The county would have $2 million to $2.5 million less in revenue if the jail stopped accepting prisoners from Madison County and the federal government and instead filled the jail with prisoners from local agencies, Cantrell said.

Denzer said most of the jail costs are "fixed," including for personnel, utilities, food and other supplies. Personnel accounts for about 80% of the budget, he said.

The jail also has to deal with separation and classification requirements. For example, women and men must be kept separate. Pretrial and postconviction prisoners must be kept separate. Juveniles can't be detained with adults.

That means the jail must operate at essentially a certain cost regardless of how many prisoners it has. "It doesn't matter if we got 800 or 500, our costs are the same," Denzer said.

Ann Harbison, justice of the peace for District 14 and chairman of the county's Finance and Budget Committee, said justices of the peace have to weigh all aspects of the jail operation.

Harbison said she favors looking at alternatives to incarceration. She has lobbied for years for use of more ankle monitors for nonviolent offenders, use of drug courts and other diversion programs.

She said the jail operation and alternatives to incarceration are both needed. "It's two separate issues, really."

Metro on 06/23/2019