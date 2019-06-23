Shooting in NLR leaves man dead

North Little Rock Police were investigating Saturday a shooting death that occurred early that morning.

Dispatchers received a report of gunfire in the 2400 block of East Broadway about 12:40 a.m., according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground there, the release states. The man's name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The death is the city's sixth homicide of the year and occurred one week after North Little Rock's fifth reported slaying.

