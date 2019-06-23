Springdale gunfire leaves 1 man dead

Police in Springdale were investigating after one man was killed and another was injured early Saturday morning.

Officers were flagged down just after 3 a.m. Saturday at a Kum & Go at 1260 E. Robinson Ave., where witnesses said there had been a shooting at a nearby McDonald's restaurant, a news release from the Springdale Police Department said.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds in the restaurant's parking lot. Carlos Alexander Ascencio, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Juan Carlos Bahena-Garcia, 20, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered life-threatening.

According to witnesses, at least one suspect left the scene in a white passenger car, police said. Witnesses told police that they believed multiple people were in the fleeing vehicle, according to authorities.

Franklin Soto-Ramos, 21, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder after investigators learned that he was fleeing north, Lt. Jeff Taylor said late Saturday.

Soto-Ramos was arrested at 2:15 p.m. outside of Indianapolis, and Taylor said the Illinois and Indiana state police offices and other police departments aided in the arrest. Soto-Ramos was driving a black Chevrolet Impala at the time of his arrest, Taylor said.

The investigation was ongoing, and there could be more arrests in the case, he said.

