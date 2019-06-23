U.N. official urges dialogue to end Venezuela crisis

A woman holds up a sign that reads in Spanish "Freedom" during a protest against the government of Nicolas Maduro, outside of the United Nations Development Program office in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 21, 2019. U.N. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela -- The United Nations' top human-rights official urged Venezuela's government and opposition Friday to put aside political differences and commit to dialogue aimed at ending a humanitarian crisis showing no signs of letting up.

The comments by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet came at the end of a three-day visit to the South American nation that included separate meetings with opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro, who are locked in a prolonged struggle over control of the bankrupt country.

"The situation in Venezuela pains me because I see what's happening to the people," said Bachelet during a news conference late Friday at Caracas' airport before boarding a flight back to Geneva.

The former Chilean president's trip to Venezuela, the first ever by the head of the U.N. watchdog agency, was bound to be a fraught one given the divisions caused by two decades of polarizing, socialist rule. Throughout the visit she was hounded by government opponents complaining she was being given a whitewashed view of a crisis marked by severe shortages of food, water and medicine that have driven 4 million people to flee in recent years.

Her remarks reflected the delicate mission she faces trying to rebuild respect for human rights without antagonizing a Maduro government loath to accept foreign criticism.

She read a long list of deteriorating social indicators while recounting a string of meetings with victims of torture and even murder at the hands of rampaging, masked security forces. She also called on the government to free from jail all those detained for "exercising their civil and political rights in a peaceful manner" -- a reference to the almost 700 activists considered political prisoners.

But she also retold her encounter with the mother of one government supporter who was burned alive by a mob of opposition protesters, and she expressed concern that U.S. oil sanctions in support of Guaido "are exacerbating and aggravating the pre-existing economic crisis."

With those huge challenges in mind, she celebrated Maduro's decision to invite two delegates to reside in the country to more easily advise the government and monitor abuses -- the first step to what she hopes will be the establishment of a permanent office in the country.

But she said the best hope for improving the lives of struggling Venezuelans is through dialogue and appealed for support for an incipient mediation effort by Norway that has led to two rounds of negotiations.

"The destiny of more than 30 million Venezuelans resides in the will and the ability of its leaders to put the people's human rights above any personal, political or ideological ambition," Bachelet said. "Maintaining entrenched positions by either of the two sides only aggravates the crisis, and Venezuelans can't give themselves the luxury of allowing their country's situation to deteriorate any further."

Maduro rolled out the red carpet for Bachelet, a fellow socialist. On the eve of her arrival, the government freed 28 opposition activists considered political prisoners, including a substitute lawmaker and 18 people detained during recent anti-government protests.

But Guaido said that he emphasized in his private meeting with Bachelet that Maduro's government is still holding two opposition lawmakers in jail. He said he also spoke with her about the need to remove Maduro from power to end Venezuela's "suffering."

Maduro, for his part, hailed Bachelet's visit as a "first step" in fostering stronger relations between Venezuela and U.N. human-rights monitoring agency and he promised to earnestly consider her input.

Guaido has failed to seize power five months after launching a campaign to oust Maduro. But he has managed to win the recognition of more than 50 nations and galvanize international opinion.

Maduro maintains that his rival's efforts are part of a U.S.-backed coup intended to remove him from office and exploit Venezuela's oil.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Smith and Joshua Goodman of The Associated Press.

A Section on 06/23/2019