What's next for closed golf courses crucial

For the sake of transparency, yours truly no longer plays golf.

It has been decades since that last wasted walk, when more time was spent wandering around the rough searching for golf balls than actually playing.

With a consistent slice -- every drive -- and no short game, the really nice Wilson clubs were given away and never missed.

That said, the soon-to-be-forgotten golf courses of War Memorial and Hindman were played.

In case you missed it, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. -- on recommendations from city staff -- decided to close those two courses as part of his budget cuts.

The city's four courses, including First Tee and Rebsamen, lost about $1.2 million last year.

It appears Scott is trying to move the capital city into the 21st century even if he has to step on a few cleated toes to do so. The man appears to have a vision, if not an exact plan, on what to do to attract more citizens.

For years it has seemed like every time North Little Rock opened a soccer field, Little Rock got a new strip mall. If North Little Rock opened a softball complex, Little Rock got another strip mall.

The Arkansas River Trail was a joint venture that has attracted younger people to central Arkansas.

Golf is in decline. It has priced itself out of the common market.

Millennials apparently are more apt to be in a climate-controlled environment than hitting balls in sweltering heat.

For Little Rock, it seems important to make improvements to the two courses that will serve the masses.

Rebsamen already is sort of a working-class country club. Yes, that's a compliment. It could use some tweaking, especially after the recent flood.

First Tee needs some help, too.

As for what to do with the closed courses, softball and baseball fields are a natural attraction for people. Hiking trails, picnic areas and playgrounds for kids are other good uses.

In other words, look across the river at Burns Park and take notes.

It has been said that War Memorial Park will not change when it comes to parking for University of Arkansas football games, which is a good thing.

It may not happen in my lifetime, but surely someday the UA will host Arkansas State University in football. What grander way to kick off a football season than to play the opener at War Memorial Stadium every year?

History would be made.

History is about to be made when deciding what to do with the courses that are closing.

Hindman isn't in a flood plain, yet it seems to be under water on a regular basis. If it isn't on a flood plain, then fix the problem and open up a first-class soccer complex.

Soccer is growing fast in Arkansas high schools and that spills over to the community. It is a great sport that is inexpensive to play and operate.

While handing out advice to institutions of higher education, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock would be well served to start a men's soccer program. It would attract new students from many parts of the state.

War Memorial is prime real estate as midtown has become a destination for home buyers, shoppers and dining out. Do something that creates real cash flow so whatever replaces golf can be well maintained.

Mayor Scott made a tough decision, but he didn't make it because he doesn't like golf. He made it because he wants to make Little Rock a city that adds to its population.

A lot of memories have been made at War Memorial and Hindman. With the right decisions, more memories will be made for years to come.

