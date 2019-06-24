Baez's 100th HR salvages Cubs; Alonso sets record

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, METS 3

CHICAGO -- Javier Baez hit the 100th home run of his career, a three-run drive in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs overcame another home run by Pete Alonso to beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday.

Alonso hit his 27th home run, breaking the Mets record for most by a rookie in an entire season set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

With the Mets clinging to a one-run lead, Baez launched his 19th home run of the season with Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo on base and one out. Baez sent an 0-2 pitch from Seth Lugo (3-1) halfway up the right field bleachers.

Mets starter Jacob deGrom allowed 2 runs and 8 hits in 6 innings. The NL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine and walked none.

DeGrom also drove in a run with a single.

Steve Cishek (2-4) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win in relief of Cole Hamels. Pedro Strop tossed a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Alonso's solo shot to center came on an 0-2 pitch from Hamels in the fourth. The 24-year-old had homered on Saturday to set a new mark for NL rookies before the All-Star break.

Alonso connected in his 77th game while Strawberry hit 26 in 133 games in 1983. The Mets' record for home runs in a season is 41, shared by Carlos Beltran and Todd Hundley.

"Congrats to Pete for breaking my record which has stood for a long time," Strawberry said in a statement. "What he's done in a short period of time is most impressive. No goal seems out of reach."

Hamels helped his cause with an RBI single and Rizzo drove in Chicago's other run as the Cubs salvaged a split in the four-game series.

Hamels yielded 3 runs on 7 hits through 7 innings.

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 4 Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive home runs, and Miami beat host Philadelphia.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3 (10) Johan Camargo delivered a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the 10th, and visiting Atlanta prevailed over Washington.

PIRATES 11, PADRES 10 (11) Kevin Newman walked with the bases loaded in the 11th to cap a four-run rally as host Pittsburgh defeated San Diego.

BREWERS 7, REDS 5 Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12, Travis Shaw homered and Milwaukee beat visiting Cincinnati.

DODGERS 6, ROCKIES 3 Will Smith connected for a pinch-hit, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted host Los Angeles over Colorado.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, GIANTS 2 (10) Tim Locastro's single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave Arizona a victory over visiting San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 1 Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits and threw out a runner at the plate, and Toronto beat host Boston.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 3 Bobby Bradley doubled and drove in a run in his first major league plate appearance and host Cleveland swept Detroit.

ASTROS 9, YANKEES 4 Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run, rookie Yordan Alvarez connected again and visiting Houston beat streaking New York.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 1 Hunter Dozier hit a three-run shot during a five-run third inning, Homer Bailey was stingy again pitching into the sixth and host Kansas City beat Minnesota.

RANGERS 7, WHITE SOX 4 Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana hit two-out, two-run home runs in the second inning and Shawn Kelley shut down a late White Sox rally with his first four-out save of the season as Texas beat visiting Chicago.

RAYS 8, ATHLETICS 2 Travis d'Arnaud drove in three runs and hit a two-run home run, Austin Meadows hit a three-run double, and Tampa Bay defeated host Oakland.

MARINERS 13, ORIOLES 3 J.P. Crawford had a career-high four hits and drove in four, Yusei Kikuchi had his best outing in a month, and Seattle thumped visiting Baltimore.

