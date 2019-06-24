Benton County marriage licenses

June 13
John Michael Fitch, 24, and Sydney Lane Baggett, 24, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Frank George, 48, and Celeste Anne DeMink, 47, both of Sand Springs, Okla.
Kent Alexander Keene, 25, Pineville, Mo., and Rachel Chelynne Henady, 24, Southwest City, Mo.
Jeremy Nathaniel Loftis, 38, and Allison Ann Hinskey, 40, both of Gravette
Devin Michael McDowell, 27, Nixa, Mo., and Alexandria Brianne Smith, 28, Joplin, Mo.
Austin Robert Simms, 24, and Kelsey Elizabeth Condon, 24, both of Rogers
Emmert Blair Allerton Smith, 29, and Joanna Rene Falkner, 31, both of Rogers
June 14
John Richard Barry III, 31, and Hirut Ketema Mamo, 25, both of Centerton
Richard William Lee Clark, 24, Grove, Okla., and Shyenne Nicole Dorcas Fowler, 22, Bentonville
Chase Michael Cook, 26, and Taylor Margaret Thomas, 26, both of Rogers
Jacob Aaron DeChaine, 41, and Ginger Rhiannon Elledge, 41, both of Springdale
Jose Leonor, 35, and Hannah Elisabeth Bahn, 27, both of Bentonville
Jaideep Ashok Muley, 28, Bentonville, and Yugandhara Dilip Kulkarni, 27, Littleton, Colo.
Brandon Aaron Osborne, 32, and Kathrine Wooddall, 36, both of El Paso, Texas
Ethan Wayne Penner, 25, and Michaela Sarah Wilson, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Willard Everett Robertson Jr., 56, and Kristen Mary Crane, 52, both of New Orleans
Keith John Schiesz, 37, Wichita, Kan., and Kortney Dawn Elkinton, 32, Bentonville
Robert Anthony Todaro, 22, and Madison Ellen Hunt, 23, both of Springdale
June 17
James Wesley Cotton, 27, and Jessica Neil Miller, 26, both of Bella Vista
Nicholas Donovan Fenstermaker, 27, and Rebeca Jean Huffman, 31, both of Gentry
Ty Hall, 29, and Faith Marie Brewer, 26, both of Gentry
June 18
Christopher Keith Basnaw, 57, and Charlene Evon Lyon, 54, both of Bella Vista
Lance Dwight Farish, 51, and Angela Rhea Trotter, 43, both of Centerton
Ashley Lyon Galyon, 33, and Heather Dawn Hart, 33, both of Rogers
Anthony Neil Woods, 50, and Sharon Lee Rose, 40, both of Bella Vista
June 19
Christopher James Alexander, 26, and Ashley Renee Hunter, 25, both of Northlake, Texas
Betzy Boche, 24, and Amanda Gabrielle Sanders, 29, both of Bentonville
David Allen Dagley, 37, and Kimberly Marie Cowgur, 39, both of Gravette
Hunter Will Holzhauser, 23, and Natasha Sierra Keiser, 21, both of Bella Vista
Pamela Kay Maddux, 68, and Donna Mackenzie, 67, both of Bella Vista
Joshua Lee Nelms, 31, and Krystal Marie Arbuckle, 34, both of Republic, Mo.
Bryan Russell Pritts, 43, and Elizabeth Marie Boddington, 35, both of Rogers
Adrian Lee Ramirez, 18, and Jerrica Linn Ward, 19, both of Rogers
Fidel Guadalupe Serrano-Rueda, 28, and Stephanie Torres-Morales, 27, both of Rogers
Benjamin Lee Smith, 22, Bentonville, and Emma Inez Pitts, 22, Garfield
