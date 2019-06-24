Benton County marriage licenses

June 13

John Michael Fitch, 24, and Sydney Lane Baggett, 24, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Frank George, 48, and Celeste Anne DeMink, 47, both of Sand Springs, Okla.

Kent Alexander Keene, 25, Pineville, Mo., and Rachel Chelynne Henady, 24, Southwest City, Mo.

Jeremy Nathaniel Loftis, 38, and Allison Ann Hinskey, 40, both of Gravette

Devin Michael McDowell, 27, Nixa, Mo., and Alexandria Brianne Smith, 28, Joplin, Mo.

Austin Robert Simms, 24, and Kelsey Elizabeth Condon, 24, both of Rogers

Emmert Blair Allerton Smith, 29, and Joanna Rene Falkner, 31, both of Rogers

June 14

John Richard Barry III, 31, and Hirut Ketema Mamo, 25, both of Centerton

Richard William Lee Clark, 24, Grove, Okla., and Shyenne Nicole Dorcas Fowler, 22, Bentonville

Chase Michael Cook, 26, and Taylor Margaret Thomas, 26, both of Rogers

Jacob Aaron DeChaine, 41, and Ginger Rhiannon Elledge, 41, both of Springdale

Jose Leonor, 35, and Hannah Elisabeth Bahn, 27, both of Bentonville

Jaideep Ashok Muley, 28, Bentonville, and Yugandhara Dilip Kulkarni, 27, Littleton, Colo.

Brandon Aaron Osborne, 32, and Kathrine Wooddall, 36, both of El Paso, Texas

Ethan Wayne Penner, 25, and Michaela Sarah Wilson, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Willard Everett Robertson Jr., 56, and Kristen Mary Crane, 52, both of New Orleans

Keith John Schiesz, 37, Wichita, Kan., and Kortney Dawn Elkinton, 32, Bentonville

Robert Anthony Todaro, 22, and Madison Ellen Hunt, 23, both of Springdale

June 17

James Wesley Cotton, 27, and Jessica Neil Miller, 26, both of Bella Vista

Nicholas Donovan Fenstermaker, 27, and Rebeca Jean Huffman, 31, both of Gentry

Ty Hall, 29, and Faith Marie Brewer, 26, both of Gentry

June 18

Christopher Keith Basnaw, 57, and Charlene Evon Lyon, 54, both of Bella Vista

Lance Dwight Farish, 51, and Angela Rhea Trotter, 43, both of Centerton

Ashley Lyon Galyon, 33, and Heather Dawn Hart, 33, both of Rogers

Anthony Neil Woods, 50, and Sharon Lee Rose, 40, both of Bella Vista

June 19

Christopher James Alexander, 26, and Ashley Renee Hunter, 25, both of Northlake, Texas

Betzy Boche, 24, and Amanda Gabrielle Sanders, 29, both of Bentonville

David Allen Dagley, 37, and Kimberly Marie Cowgur, 39, both of Gravette

Hunter Will Holzhauser, 23, and Natasha Sierra Keiser, 21, both of Bella Vista

Pamela Kay Maddux, 68, and Donna Mackenzie, 67, both of Bella Vista

Joshua Lee Nelms, 31, and Krystal Marie Arbuckle, 34, both of Republic, Mo.

Bryan Russell Pritts, 43, and Elizabeth Marie Boddington, 35, both of Rogers

Adrian Lee Ramirez, 18, and Jerrica Linn Ward, 19, both of Rogers

Fidel Guadalupe Serrano-Rueda, 28, and Stephanie Torres-Morales, 27, both of Rogers

Benjamin Lee Smith, 22, Bentonville, and Emma Inez Pitts, 22, Garfield

