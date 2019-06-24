Sections
Former Arkansas senator scheduled to change plea

by Eric Besson | Today at 10:55 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson (left) arrives at the federal courthouse in Little rock with his attorney Tim Dudley on Sept. 18, 2018. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to change his plea to federal charges of misspending campaign contributions and under-reporting income on his federal tax filings, according to a notice published in U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker’s court.

Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, pleaded innocent to a dozen counts of wire and tax fraud following a grand jury indictment last August. The veteran lawmaker, and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, resigned his Senate seat following the charges.

The change of plea hearing, set for noon Tuesday, comes as Baker’s decision on his motion to dismiss the charges is pending. Baker said she would issue a written order following a two-day hearing this month that focused on whether FBI agents improperly obtained evidence.

Hutchinson is accused of using more than $150,000 in political contributions for personal use between 2010 and 2017 and of failing to report more than $271,000 in income between 2011 and 2014. His trial was scheduled to begin July 8.

He also faces a dozen federal charges in a federal Missouri courtroom as a co-defendant to two former executives of the nonprofit Preferred Family Healthcare, once Arkansas’ largest provider of outpatient mental health programs.

In that case Hutchinson is accused of participating in a conspiracy, accepting bribes, theft of a program receiving federal money and honest-services fraud.

Comments

  • noname2u
    June 24, 2019 at 11:28 a.m.

    Changing his plea from "innocent" to...? More will be revealed on Tuesday.
  • mrcharles
    June 24, 2019 at 12:38 p.m.

    Its a mystery, but the divines will tell us about this.

    oh the humanity of being mistreated when you are a criminal, so says flynn and his lesser imps. With this talking primate that too has been made the claim of oh, bad bad law enforcement on an apparently criminal [ see this new flash].

    I would bring up there was no violence involved. Those who live by the sword I have a solution, the real sword of justice. These elites , of all persuasions who feel that they are kin to some deity really disgust me, and while they must be punished, I think the first obligation is to pay back all $$$ they caused to be misplaced and the cost of the prosecution. They can live on pork and beans and be subject to all sorts of restrictions [ cant go anywhere but work, pick up trash on holidays, wear only salvation army clothes, force them to live an austere life, etc] , but to be put in jail is to satisfy tough talk which only costs us taxpayers money, but how can they pay back what they took from society just to satisfy tough talk while eating our food and using our a/c?

    prison should be for violent offenders, that is if we dont save the zoos money on buying meat for carnivores.

    just sayin.

    i would not accept any yeah buts, or I found jesus in my back yard , or yes he was a good man just did a mere no no! A fallen angel he aint. Perhaps some consideration can be given to the fact his father was such a hypocrite [ see attempted clinton coup by the gop hypocrites ]who may have shocked him to be a misfit. I disagree that this disgusting habit by these guys is genetic, there is the word choice, and choice here sounds more appropriate.

  • whydoyouask
    June 24, 2019 at 12:45 p.m.

    Prison fits. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. Thug is a thug. 10+ years of being someone’s b*tch should deter others.

  • CharlesJohnson
    June 24, 2019 at 12:48 p.m.

    I will try to prepare myself to witness another case of sever wrist slapping.
