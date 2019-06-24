Former Arkansas senator scheduled to change plea

Former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to change his plea to federal charges of misspending campaign contributions and under-reporting income on his federal tax filings, according to a notice published in U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker’s court.

Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, pleaded innocent to a dozen counts of wire and tax fraud following a grand jury indictment last August. The veteran lawmaker, and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, resigned his Senate seat following the charges.

The change of plea hearing, set for noon Tuesday, comes as Baker’s decision on his motion to dismiss the charges is pending. Baker said she would issue a written order following a two-day hearing this month that focused on whether FBI agents improperly obtained evidence.

Hutchinson is accused of using more than $150,000 in political contributions for personal use between 2010 and 2017 and of failing to report more than $271,000 in income between 2011 and 2014. His trial was scheduled to begin July 8.

He also faces a dozen federal charges in a federal Missouri courtroom as a co-defendant to two former executives of the nonprofit Preferred Family Healthcare, once Arkansas’ largest provider of outpatient mental health programs.

In that case Hutchinson is accused of participating in a conspiracy, accepting bribes, theft of a program receiving federal money and honest-services fraud.