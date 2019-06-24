France defends home turf

LE HAVRE, France -- As the score remained tied in extra time and the clock ticked toward a penalty-kick shootout, France's stress kept increasing. Hosting the Women's World Cup, France is expected to win the title or at least come close.

"It's not simple. We're playing on our home turf," Coach Corinne Diacre said through a translator. "There's a constant reminder that we have this pressure to perform."

France survived its first knockout match and advanced to the quarterfinals when Amandine Henry redirected Amel Majri's free kick for a tiebreaking goal in the 107th minute of a 2-1 victory over Brazil on Sunday.

"I didn't remember what happened," Henry said through a translator. "I had my teammates jumping on top of me."

The World Cup hosts, in the quarterfinals for the third consecutive time, will play the defending champion United States or Spain at Paris on Friday.

"France has everything that it takes to win," Brazil Coach Vadao said through a translator. "France is absolutely prepared to win this World Cup."

France joined England, Germany and Norway in a thus-far all-European quarterfinal field.

"We know that there will be pressure. We know that there will be this burden to bear," Diacre said. "You have to understand that when you're playing in front of such a huge crowd, even when you're on your home turf, it's not something that's easy to get your head around. I think that we can be a little bit patient. I think we can allow our players to crumble under pressure, albeit for a couple of seconds."

Valerie Gauvin, whose first-half goal was disallowed on a video review, put No. 4 France ahead in the 52nd minute before a crowd of 23,965 at Stade Oceane, but Thaisa tied the score 11 minutes later for No. 10 Brazil.

Henry scored on a left-footed shot from 7 yards, getting ahead of Monica for her 13th goal in 86 international appearances, and her second goal of the tournament.

Brazil had a chance to go ahead near the end of the first extra-time period when Debinha broke in alone and beat goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, but her shot headed toward goal was blocked in front of the line by defender Griedge Mbock Bathy.

"We weren't at our best. I didn't recognize my team," Diacre said. "There is something that is not jelling. Why? Because people are unfortunately not hitting their potential on an individual basis."

This marked perhaps the final World Cup game for 33-year-old Brazilian star Marta, a six-time world player of the year who scored a record 17 goals in five tournaments. And it likely was the last game in the showcase for 41-year-old Formiga, who appeared in a record seven World Cups.

"It's very unlikely that we will see another Marta," Vadao said. "It's unlikely that we still see another player like her for her talent, her professionalism, her character, everything."

France appeared to go ahead in the 23rd minute when Kadidiatou Diani lifted a cross in front of the goal. Brazil goalkeeper Barbara got her hands on the ball and Gauvin crashed into her. The ball went off Gauvin's shoulder and into the net as both players fell to the ground. After they recovered, Canadian referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin signaled for a video review, and the goal was disallowed because of a foul.

Gauvin did score a goal that counted early in the second half. Diani sped down a flank past Brazilian defender Tamires and crossed. Gauvin slid in ahead of Leticia Santos and poked the ball past Barbara for her 12th goal in 22 international appearances, her second of the tournament.

Thaisa tied the score with her sixth goal in 82 appearances. The score at first was disallowed for an offside call on Debinha but was reversed in a video review.

England 3, Cameroon 0

Steph Houghton scored on a free kick to set England on its way to a victory over Cameroon in Valenciennes, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

At times during the incident-filled game in northeast France, the Cameroon players looked like they might refuse to resume playing as they protested against decisions while referee Quin Liang struggled to maintain control.

Houghton scored the first goal after the captain was set up for an indirect free kick in the penalty area in the 14th minute.

Ellen White added to the lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with a goal awarded after an offside call was overruled on a video review.

Cameroon players were seething again when they were denied a goal at the start of the second half when another offside review went against the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition.

England, which finished third in the 2015 tournament, pulled further ahead in the 58th minute when Alex Greenwood swept in from a corner.

England will next play Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Le Havre.

Sports on 06/24/2019