TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 24): Your entire approach to this trip around the sun can be summed up in two words: inner smile. You find life amusing, friendly and fortifying. You're able to accept even difficult challenges with a sense of playfulness. September brings a windfall. And you'll once again trade your talents for money in December. Taurus and Capricorn adore you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Playfulness is the state of being that brings about the best results, if you can manage to get there. In today's case, the journey to playfulness will start with handling the source of stress and discomfort.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): At this early stage in the game, it would be a waste to worry about whether or not the plan is working. It's too soon to tell. Press on with small efforts in one direction. Results will be cumulative.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When wrong things happen (and accepting that wrong things will happen helps you keep your cool when they do), the effects will be counteracted by all that's gone right.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Head for the exciting places. They're less work. When you're in an exciting environment, you don't have to search for the good stuff. Everywhere you look, there's a fresh invitation to savor and enjoy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Routines induce trances. This is the mind's way of conserving energy. Something will startle you from your trance this afternoon, and you'll realize that the routine must change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you're thinking and feeling isn't good, bad, wrong or right. But if it's going to add up to a certain result, it's got to be organized. Invest in tools that help you track and organize your inner experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Thinking isn't so straightforward. What eventually passes as logic is often born of loopy idea strains, disparate images, random realization and the like. If you follow them long enough, your whims will breed the best solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What you experience with your eyes open is very different from an eyes-closed experience. Figuratively speaking, the diffused light of a foggy middle ground will bring a touch of magic to the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You wouldn't think you'd need an interpreter to clarify the communication between you and you, but actually such a liaison will help immensely with whatever is bothering you. Call on the best listener you know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The right strategy for getting what you want will be to repeat. You know better than to switch tracts when everything is going so well. Stay consistent. Do what worked last time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What helps to calm you down is a sense of knowing. Note that believing and knowing are not the same thing. Belief is a decision. When you know, you don't have to decide.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In your search for truth and beauty, it might help to separate the content from the form. Separate the intent from the actuality. Separate the tone from the vocabulary. Deconstruction will be constructive.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: "It has recently been brought to my attention that my speaking voice is annoying to some people. It all started with a video one of my sisters took of a family cookout. She caught part of my conversation and when I saw it played back, I was surprised at how my voice sounded and how I was coming across. When I said something about it, I found out that people had made comments about my voice behind my back before. I am now humiliated and think twice before I talk. I'm a Sagittarius who has always been very outgoing until now. How can I get back into my social groove, knowing I have this handicap?"

Your communication style is uniquely you. Just because there is something to improve here doesn't mean you're "handicapped" or should feel in any way humiliated. With Venus and Uranus currently in Taurus, the sign of the throat, it's the perfect moment to work on your manner of speech. Consider working with a speech therapist to address the issues you are feeling self-conscious about. Also, videotape and watch yourself reading aloud. Sagittarius is a quick study, and with a little work you will soon be speaking in dulcet tones.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Mindy Kaling stars in the recently released comedy Late Night, which she also wrote the screenplay for. Next, the bestselling author will reveal the secrets of her superstar life as a producer, writer, movie star and mom with a new collection of essays. Kaling is a maternal Cancer born when the sun, moon and Mercury were all in the emotional sign of the crab. Her lucky Jupiter is in Leo.

