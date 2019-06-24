Little Rock woman accused of buying phone for grandson who escaped jail

Deputies arrested a 73-year-old accused of buying a cellphone for her grandson after he escaped from the county jail in Little Rock last month with another inmate, according to criminal charges filed on Monday.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office arrested Cheryl Dees following an investigation that found she bought a phone for the men after they broke out of the jail.

Authorities said Jason Michael Brown, 31, and Geronimo Espericueta, 47, broke a hatch and tore a hole in the bathroom ceiling before fleeing the area.

Pulaski County sheriff spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Dees is the grandmother of one of the inmates.

U.S. marshals arrested the pair in New Mexico days after they fled from the jail.

But local officials there said they mistakenly released Espericueta from the jail in Las Cruces and faulted a clerical error. The city is roughly 45 miles north of the U.S. border with Mexico.

Burk said U.S. marshals haven't recaptured Espericueta.

Federal agents plan to bring Brown back once the Arkansas governor's office finishes an extradition request.

Meanwhile, Dees, a Little Rock resident, faces a felony charge of furnishing implement for escape. The charge carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and steep fines.

She remained at the county jail Monday afternoon with bond not yet set.

A call to a phone number under her name wasn't answered on Monday. County and court records didn't list an attorney to comment on her behalf.