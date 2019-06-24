Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search In the news Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTOS: Mail truck strikes guardrail on I-440

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

Traffic in Little Rock was slowed Sunday afternoon after a mail truck hit a guardrail over a bridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation posted on social media that the driver of a westbound mail truck couldn't decide which ramp to take at the Interstate 440 South Terminal Interchange and ended up striking the guardrail. The condition of the driver was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was delayed on I-440 and Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

State Desk on 06/24/2019

Print Headline: PHOTOS: Mail truck strikes guardrail on I-440

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT