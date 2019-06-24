PHOTOS: Mail truck strikes guardrail on I-440

Slow-going at the South Terminal Interchange. This mail truck couldn’t decide which ramp to take and ran out of time before making a decision. #artraffic is moving but slowly. Expect delays on I-440 and I-30. #ARnews https://t.co/HW2KmKkWZq pic.twitter.com/c56zc1bTJ6 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 23, 2019

Traffic in Little Rock was slowed Sunday afternoon after a mail truck hit a guardrail over a bridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation posted on social media that the driver of a westbound mail truck couldn't decide which ramp to take at the Interstate 440 South Terminal Interchange and ended up striking the guardrail. The condition of the driver was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was delayed on I-440 and Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

State Desk on 06/24/2019