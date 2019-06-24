Arkansas man, 62, dies when car veers off state highway, overturns in creek

This screenshot of a Google Map shows the approximate location of a fatal crash in Greenwood on Sunday night.

A Greenwood man's car crashed through a barrier and veered into a flooded creek on Sunday night, killing him, authorities said.

Ricky Rocha, 62, was driving east on the Arkansas 10 spur at South Coker Street in Greenwood when his vehicle drifted and struck a barrier shortly after 7:45 p.m., Lt. Brad Hobbs of the Greenwood Police Department said.

Rocha’s car, a 2009 Toyota Camry, then left the roadway and overturned in Heartill Creek, police said. He died at the scene, according to the report.

Police said it was raining at the time of the crash, and the water in the creek was high.

“It took quite a bit of time to retrieve the vehicle,” Hobbs said.

On Saturday, a 68-year-old man died in a rollover crash in Perry County, troopers said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a 2019 Ford Ranger traveling north on Arkansas 9 left the road on the right side and struck a ditch embankment with its front end, a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police states.

Troopers said the vehicle flipped and rolled over onto its roof before coming to a stop.

The driver, Robert Wayne Tiller, of Perry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 220 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.