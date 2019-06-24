Sheriff: Man charged with killing 2 adults, child found dead in fire at eastern Arkansas home

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a young child and two adults whose bodies were found in a burning mobile home in eastern Arkansas.

The Crittenden County sheriff’s office on Monday said 35-year-old Ezekiel Lindsey of Forrest Cityvshot two adults inside the home before setting it on fire the morning of April 15 in Earle, a city roughly 30 miles west of Memphis.

Officials said they found the bodies of 42-year-old Kendrick Jones, 25-year-old Chasity Brown and her 5-year-old son inside the burned home early the next morning.

A state Crime Laboratory autopsy found both adults suffered gunshot wounds, but Brown and her son died of smoke inhalation.

Todd Grooms, the sheriff’s office head criminal investigator, said in a statement Monday that Lindsey started the blaze “to conceal and eliminate evidence of the murders."

Lindsey, who was arrested on Sunday, had previously dated and lived with Brown, Groom said. He faces three counts of capital murder.

Groom said Lindsey appeared in a Crittenden County Circuit Court on Monday morning.

He remained in the county jail on Monday after a judge revoked setting his bond. Online Court and jail records didn't attorney to comment on the charges.