GOLF

Reavie wins Travelers

Chez Reavie won the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory and first in 11 years, closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher. Reavie, 37, also the 2008 Canadian Open winner, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Reavie took a six-stroke lead into the round after shooting a 63 on Saturday. But Bradley chipped away and got within a stroke on the par-4 15th when he made a 71/2-foot birdie putt after Reavie missed an 11-footer. Reavie put the tournament away on the par-4 17th, making a 14-foot birdie putt, while Bradley three-putted for a double bogey. Bradley and Sucher each shot 67, with Sucher playing the back nine in 5-under 30. Vaughn Taylor birdied the final five holes for a 65 to finish fourth at 12 under.

Kelly takes home event

Jerry Kelly won his hometown PGA Tour Champions event, beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff Sunday in the American Family Insurance Championship at Madison, Wis. Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Goosen also had a 66, and Stricker shot 67. Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole. He missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation. Kelly won on the par-4 15th after the playoff opened with two trips down the 18th. Kelly has four victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Duffy Waldorf was a stroke out of the playoff after a 68. Kevin Sutherland (63) and former Arkansas Razorback John Daly (66) followed at 13 under.

Two in playoff today

Henrik Norlander (66) and Bryan Bigley (66) will finish their playoff this morning to determine the winner of the Korn Ferry Tour's Wichita Open at Wichita, Kan. The playoff, which was suspended because of darkness, began Sunday evening with the five players who were tied for first after regulation play. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks), who shot a 5-under 65 on Sunday, was among the five at 15-under 265, along with Erik Compton (67) and Kevin Dougherty (66). Cappelen, Compton and Dougherty were eliminated on the first playoff hole. Danny Walker was alone in sixth place one stroke behind. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) had a 67 and was tied for 10th at 12 under. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 68 and was tied for 14th at 11 under. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was 10 under after a 66. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 9 under after a 67. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 68 and was 7 under.

Pavan wins playoff

Andrea Pavan defeated Matthew Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the European Tour's BMW International Open in Munich on Sunday. The Italian carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to finish 15-under 273 overall, as did Fitzpatrick (69) after a bogey on the 17th hole. The English player birdied the final hole to force the playoff. Both players had par on the first playoff hole on the 18th but Pavan, who entered the final round four shots off the lead, sealed his second European Tour title with a birdie the second time around. Matthias Schwab of Austria was leading by two shots with seven holes to play but finished with a share of third place after bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. Defending champion Matt Wallace, overnight leader Jordan Smith, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Italian Edoardo Molinari and Spanish duo Rafa Cabrera Bello and Alvaro Quiros were also third.

TENNIS

Barty now No. 1

Ashleigh Barty defeated Julia Goerges 6-3, 7-5 to win the Birmingham Classic title on Sunday, a victory that ensures the Australian will be No. 1 in the rankings today. Barty, 23, who lost the final to Petra Kvitova in 2017, did not drop a set all week at the grass-court tournament in Birmingham, England, and she fought back from being 4-5 down in the second set to beat the German in 1 hour, 28 minutes. Goerges fought back tears as she congratulated her friend on taking the top spot in the rankings ahead of Wimbledon, which starts July 1. French Open champion Barty, currently ranked No. 2, will take over from Naomi Osaka, who lost 6-2, 6-3 to Yulia Putintseva in the second round on Thursday. Barty is only the second Australian woman to hold the top spot after Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976. Barty, who extended her winning streak to 11 matches, and Goerges reached the semifinals in doubles together before Barty withdrew from their semifinal with a right arm injury.

Federer wins again

Roger Federer set another benchmark in his remarkable career by winning his 10th Halle Open title on Sunday. The Swiss great defeated David Goffin 7-6 (2), 6-1 to extend his record of wins at the grass-court tournament at Halle, Germany, and claim his 10th at an individual event for the first time. Only Rafael Nadal had previously achieved the feat in the Open era. Goffin, who was playing in his first final since 2017, made life difficult for Federer in the first set, forcing him to save three break points without having to face any of his own, but the world No. 3 upped his level in the tie break and maintained it from there to win his 102nd tour-level title.

Lopez takes title

Feliciano Lopez, 37, outlasted Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) to win the Queen's Club title and reaffirm his status as the London grass-court tournament's oldest winner on Sunday. The veteran Spaniard was already its oldest winner when he took the title in 2017. Lopez saved all but one of the break points he faced and converted three of his 13 opportunities to prevail in 2 hours, 49 minutes. Lopez had won five of their previous seven meetings and all four of their meetings on grass.

BASEBALL

Foltynewicz to minors

The Atlanta Braves have sent 2018 All-Star pitcher Mike Foltynewicz to the minor leagues following another ineffective start. Foltynewicz (2-5, 6.37 ERA) was optioned to Class AAA Gwinnett on Sunday after giving up eight runs in four innings to Washington less than 24 hours earlier. After the Braves rallied for a 13-9 victory on Saturday night, Foltynewicz said, "It's just frustrating. I have a 7.00 ERA on a first-place team." By late Sunday morning, he was no longer part of the NL East-leading Braves' roster. Atlanta pitching coach Rick Kranitz said of the right-hander: "He's an All-Star, and he has great stuff. He just needs to go down, clear his head and relax, and start making pitches."

Nats release Rosenthal

The Washington Nationals finally ran out of patience waiting for Trevor Rosenthal to throw strikes following his return from Tommy John surgery. Rosenthal was released by the Nationals on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the 29-year-old reliever walked all three batters he faced in a 13-9 loss to Atlanta. After undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2017, Rosenthal sat out last season before signing as a free agent with Washington in November. The Nationals were hopeful he would pitch as he did in 2014 and 2015 with St. Louis, when he totaled 93 saves. Instead, Rosenthal went 0-1 with an unsightly 22.74 ERA. He issued 15 walks and allowed 16 earned runs in 61/3 innings. "He's got great stuff," Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. "He just couldn't find the strike zone."

Photo by DPA

Roger Federer

Photo by FR69715 AP

Mike Foltynewicz

Sports on 06/24/2019